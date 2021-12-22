Flames fans react to arena deal falling apart with City of Calgary

It looks like the Calgary Flames won’t be saying goodbye to the Saddledome after all.

At least not yet.

On Tuesday, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek informed Calgarians that the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) intended to pull the plug on the deal for the city’s new arena deal.

The arena was to be located at the intersection of Olympic Way and 12 Avenue SE, just north of where the Scotiabank Saddledome currently sits, with a capacity of 18,377 for Flames games and 20,203 for concerts.

Gondek said she was in favour of the $550 million deal agreed to in 2019, which would see the team and city splitting the costs. The new Calgary Events Centre received a development permit on November 19, which was one of the final steps needed prior to construction, which was expected to begin next month.

CSEC responded in a statement released on Tuesday evening, saying that their primary objective in pursuing the Event Centre Project has been to provide Calgarians a first class facility with an entertainment experience, not only for hockey, but for other events including concerts, comparable to other major cities.

“However,” reads the statement, “at this point, it is clear that the City and CSEC have been unable to resolve a number of issues relating to the escalating costs of the project.”

With plans for the arena deal falling apart, Calgary Flames fans’ reactions ranged from outrage to relief to disappointment.

