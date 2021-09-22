8 fall events that we're looking forward to in Calgary this season

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Fall is officially here, and there are plenty of events happening in Calgary over the next few months to help enjoy the season.

From spooktacular haunted houses and disorienting corn mazes to a film festival and a beer festival to a Prairie-inspired pop-up market, there are lots of things to do as we celebrate autumn.

So pull on your favourite sweater, pick up a pumpkin spice latte, and get your camera ready for some picture-perfect, fall-inspired photo ops because these events practically guarantee that you won’t even miss summer (much).

It’s important to note that the following activities and venues may have public health protocols in place or are participating in Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program, in which case you’ll need to provide proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result when attending. We suggest checking out individual events’ websites and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Here are eight fall events that we can’t wait to (safely) enjoy in Calgary this season.

Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.”

Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 8 and 9, October 15 and 16, October 22 and 23, and October 28 to 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

Pumpkins After Dark is coming to Calgary this fall for the first time, bringing a unique way to celebrate autumn and Halloween with stunning jack-o-lantern art. Canada’s award-winning largest outdoor Halloween event features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages.

Pumpkin sculptures and displays will include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons, dinosaurs, and movie and pop culture icons. There will also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

The Calgary International Beerfest celebrates all things beer with over 700 beers from more than 200 breweries. And there’s not just beer: attendees will also find ciders, meads, spirits, and more. “Your biggest challenge will be deciding where to start,” reads the event website.

In addition to beverage sampling, the festival features Master Brewer and Cooking with Beer seminars, delicious food pairings, live entertainment, and the #BeTheBrewer Lounge.

When: October 15 and 16

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way, Calgary)

Tickets: Starting at $19.99

Show your love for all things local at the Prairie Grid Market, a pop-up event coming to Calgary next month. The marketplace features Prairie-based food and drink makers, along with local music and art.

In addition to the market itself, the weekend will also host two adjacent events, with a chef’s dinner at 6 pm on Friday, October 8, and an “after-hours” food trivia night on Saturday evening, hosted by drag queen Ivy League.

When: October 9 and 10

Time: 9 am to 6 pm on October 9, and 10 am to 4 pm on October 10

Where: Carter Cadillac (649 Heritage Drive SE)

Tickets: Free; timed entry tickets required for admission

Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Tickets: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

Cobb’s Adventure Park is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-creating haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourself silly.

When: October 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE)

Tickets: $26

The Calgary International Film Festival is back with 11 days of programming, featuring over 175 multi-genre feature and short films from Canada and around the world. The CIFF also hosts an Industry Week series that brings unique and exciting ways for filmmakers and fans to interact.

When: September 23 to October 3

Time: Varies by film/program

Where: Various locations in Calgary, with select programming broadcast to view online

Tickets: Regular screening tickets are $13.50, with ticket bundles available from $39

Get in the spooky spirit at Calaway Park’s Halloweekends between now and October 11. The amusement park has set up its “Hallotown” in one section of the venue. Get ready for spooky scenes, magical meet and greets, photo ops, and even a parade. Guests are encouraged to dress in costumes and enjoy a day of fall fun.

When: Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Monday from September 11 to October 11

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park (245033 Range Road 33, Calgary)

Tickets: Included with admission ($47.95 for those age 3 to 49)