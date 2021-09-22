Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Pumpkins After Dark is coming to Calgary this fall for the first time, bringing a unique way to celebrate autumn and Halloween with stunning jack-o-lantern art.

Canada’s award-winning largest outdoor Halloween event kicks off on Thursday, September 23, featuring over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages.

Pumpkin sculptures and displays will include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons, dinosaurs, and movie and pop culture icons. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Spend 45 minutes to an hour walking through this stunning exhibit in the Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, running from September 23 to October 31 this year. If you’re not one for a scare, Pumpkins After Dark is the perfect, all-ages way to celebrate the season without anything spooky going on.

The event will also have food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

Limited tickets are available now, so be sure to grab yours ASAP to be among the first to experience this new Calgary event.

Pumpkins After Dark 2021

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where: Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)