Snow thanks: Calgary could get hit with some spring flurries this week

Just when we thought the lovely spring weather was here to stay, the forecast is predicting chilly temperatures and a chance of snow in Calgary this week.

Okay, so we didn’t actually think that the city wouldn’t see any more snow this season (it is Calgary, after all), but we sure were hoping.

Sadly, that’s not the case, and after experiencing a temperature high of 20.6ºC on Friday, April 8, some cooler weather is coming our way.

It’s -5ºC and partly cloudy in Calgary at the time of writing, and the city is expected to reach a high of 0ºC with a 30% chance of flurries on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday cools off even further to -6ºC with a 30% chance of flurries, dropping down to -10ºC overnight with that chance of flurries increasing to 60%.

Wednesday brings a high of -7ºC and a 60% chance of flurries, lowering to -11ºC overnight before things start to warm up (slightly) on Thursday.

Thursday is predicted to see a high of -2ºC and a mix of sun and cloud, while Friday could reach 0ºC, with a mix of sun and cloud again.

Temperature highs increase to above 0º by the weekend, when Saturday could be 2ºC with a mix of sun and cloud. Overnight, Calgary will see -5ºC and cloudy periods before Sunday gets up to 6ºC.

Let’s hope whatever snow we get in Calgary this week doesn’t last long, and that we see more sunshine and T-shirt temperatures again soon!