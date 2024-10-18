Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel named one of the most haunted places in the world

If you are a ghost hunter looking for a place to stay, the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel is the place for you in Alberta.

Time Out has released its list of the 20 spookiest haunted places in the world, and the iconic hotel nestled in Banff is the only Canadian spot to make the cut.

The massive hotel was built in 1888 and is filled with ghostly lore, including several ghosts that have been reported as regulars, including a bride who supposedly fell down the stone staircase during her wedding.

Other spots to make the list are the Lizzie Borden House in the US and the Tower of London in England.

Another well-known ghost story regarding the hotel is that of Sam the bellman, who worked at the hotel until 1975 and claimed he’d come back to haunt the joint. His spirit supposedly pulls shifts, helping people with their bags before disappearing.

You can check out the full list of the spookiest haunted places in the world here.