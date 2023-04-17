You can save 50% on roundtrip flights from Calgary to Costa Rica

There is a huge deal on now for roundtrip flights from Calgary to one of the nicest places in the world: Costa Rica.

According to YYC Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Costa Rica for $579. Flights to Costa Rica are normally in the $1,100 to $1,200 range.

The flights are non-stop both ways.

The deal is on for late April and early May.

You can check out La Fortuna Waterfall, Arenal Volcano, Manuel Antonio Natural Park, and so much more.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Kayak or Skyscanner or FlightHub

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

April 27 to May 5 or 12

May 4 to May 12

3. Enjoy!