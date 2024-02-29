A Calgary school just nabbed two prestigious titles

A Calgary college received “top marks” from a global magazine that just released its 2024 lists of best schools in the world.

Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) came out on top in two categories, cementing its reputation as a leader of education in the city and around the country.

Ceoworld released its annual lists this week, and SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism came in at #1 in Canada and #14 worldwide. The school encompasses a mixture of degree, diploma and certificate programs in both hospitality and tourism management, as well as the culinary arts.

SAIT’s business school also came out on top, earning the title of top school in the category in Canada and #49 in the world. It is also one of the largest business schools in Western Canada.

In a press release, James Overall, the dean at SAIT’s School of Hospitality and Tourism, credits the school’s practical and hands-on approach to the success of its students.

“Being recognized as Canada’s top business school by CEOWORLD is an honour and a testament to the exceptional team we have at SAIT,” says Janet Segato, dean of SAIT’s School of Business.

“I am so proud of the students, alumni, faculty and staff who bring applied learning to life inside and outside the classroom. This recognition demonstrates our meaningful connections with industry, and the collaborative and caring community within the School of Business.”

The rankings were determined based on the survey results of 250,000 business executives, graduates, global business influencers, industry professionals, academics, employers and recruiters from 156 countries and territories.