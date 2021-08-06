7 of the best local coffee roasters to visit in Calgary

Calgary is home to a number of amazing coffee shops and roasters, and a few simply stand out above the rest.

Whether you need a cozy and functional space to focus on work or school, a cute spot to meet up with friends for a hot beverage, a local cafe to get your daily to-go mug of joe, or some tasty beans to brew your own cup at home, there’s sure to be something in the city that’ll suit your fancy.

From one-of-a-kind cafes to booming local institutions with a number of Calgary locations, there are places to get your caffeine fix in every quadrant of YYC.

Here are seven of the best coffee roasters to check out in Calgary.

Not only does Monogram roast their own beans, they also have three adorable cafe locations in Calgary. Stop in and pair a coffee or another one of their tasty beverages with a pastry, or snag a whole bean subscription online.

Address: 4814 16th Street SW (Altadore)

Phone: 587-893-0444

Address: 420 2nd Street SW (Fifth Avenue Place)

Phone: 403-975-2203

Address: 800 49th Avenue SW (Britannia)

Phone: 403-619-6207

With five coffee shops in Calgary, you’re sure to never be far from Analog. Serving up drinks made with their own brand of coffee beans, Fratello, this local spot works hard to brew each cup to perfection while providing a modern cafe atmosphere.

Address: #740 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-910-5959

Address: #510 77th Avenue SE (in the Calgary Farmers’ Market)

Phone: 403-910-5960

Address: #11 100 Anderson Road SE (Southcentre Mall)

Phone: 403-910-5962

Address: Suite 228, Bow Valley Square 2, 205 5th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-910-5961

Address: 102 Mahogany Centre SE (Westman Village)

Phone: 403-910-5973

Calgary Heritage Roasting Co grows their beans naturally, and the company found its inspiration over a percolated cup of coffee one morning on a backpacking trip in Alberta. Their cafe matches their philosophy, and offers a bustling space full of exposed brick, stacked firewood, and laid back, friendly service.

Address: 2020 11th Street SE

Phone: 403-455-2472

Devil’s Head roasts beans several days a week, so you know their coffee is always going to be fresh. Order whole beans online, or stop by their storefront to bring home a bag of coffee, and don’t forget to grab a handcrafted espresso beverage or pour over cup of joe while you’re there.

Address: #5 5700 Barlow Trail SE

Phone: 403-561-8274

Phil and Sebastian is practically an institution in Calgary, with eight locations across the city and their own doughnut brand (hello, Hoopla!) Each cafe has its own unique design and vibes, so you’ll probably want to visit them all to experience everything this local roastery has to offer.

Address: 618 Confluence Way SE (Simmons Building)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 2043 33rd Avenue SW (Marda Loop)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW (Chinook Centre)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 2207 4th Street SW (Mission)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 102 8th Avenue SW (Hudson Block – Stephen Avenue)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: #248 414 3rd St SW (Calgary Place)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: 69 7a Street NE (Bridgeland)

Phone: 403-261-1885

Address: +15 Level, 225 7th Avenue SW (Stephen Avenue Place)

Phone: 403-261-1885

This trendy cafe offers adorable spots to sit both indoors and out, with plenty of plants, string lights, exposed brick, and barn doors. Feel good about purchasing your coffee here, knowing that Sought x Found supports sustainable trading practices for farmers at the beans’ origin.

Address: 916 Centre Street N

Phone: 403-830-7278

Rosso laid its roots in Ramsay before opening a number of other cafes across Calgary. The roaster has traveled as a company to seven locations around the globe to purchase green coffee beans directly from the source, and Rosso has won two barista championships, along with other awards.

Address: 2102 Centre Street NE (Tuxedo)

Phone: 587-356-1643

Address: 103 17th Avenue SE

Phone: 587-356-0232

Address: 1402 9th Avenue SE (Inglewood)

Phone: 587-353-7677

Address: 140 8th Avenue SE (Stephen Avenue)

Phone: 403-264-7900

Address: #15 803 24th Avenue SE (Ramsay)

Phone: 403-971-1800

Address: 425 11th Avenue SE (Victoria Park), temporarily closed

Phone: 587-352-5080

