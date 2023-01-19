Calgary Co-op just entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Willow Park Wines & Spirits.

Willow Park Wines & Spirits is one of Canada’s premiere retailers for all things wine, beer, and spirits. It first opened in 1994 as the largest private liquor retailer in Canada with an astonishing 30,000 square feet of retail space.

This acquisition, expected to close sometime early in 2023, includes both Calgary locations (Willow Park and Eau Claire), its Regina location, its Business-to-Business sales, and its distribution centres in Calgary, Edmonton, and Regina.

“We have found a great partner and we are thrilled that the business will continue to be locally owned,” said Scott Henuset, the outgoing owner of Willow Park Spirits & Wines, in a media release.

“Through this acquisition, Willow Park Wines & Spirits will continue to grow as a brand in its key markets,” Henuset added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Co-op (@calgarycoop)

Calgary Co-op plans to keep Willow Park Wines & Spirits operating as a separate entity. That means that any purchases at Willow Park Wines & Spirits will not apply to Calgary Co-op patronage, so customers can still take part in the current loyalty program at the liquor stores.

“The acquisition of Willow Park Wines & Spirits demonstrates our ongoing investment in the community and our business,” said Ken Keelor, CEO of Calgary Co-op, in the press release.

“This represents the coming together of two long-time, community-focused Calgary retailers with deep roots in the Calgary community. We look forward to building on the strong legacy of the Willow Park brand.

“We are committed to the Willow Park Wines & Spirits team, and we will learn from them to create new opportunities together,” he added.