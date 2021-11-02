7 Christmas markets to shop at in Calgary this holiday season

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

It may only be the beginning of November, but the holiday season always has a way of sneaking up, and Christmas will be here before we know it.

If you start your gift shopping now, you won’t get caught unprepared this year, and there are plenty of Christmas markets popping up in the city over the next few weeks to help you do just that.

Holiday markets always offer more than just products for sale, and they’re often an activity in themselves during the season. Plus, you can feel good knowing you’re supporting a small business or local artisan instead of one of the big box stores.

Enjoy some festive fun while you shop for unique gifts (for others and yourself), grab some eats from the food trucks and vendors that are often present at these events, sing along to choirs and live music, and maybe snap a photo or two with Santa.

Here are seven Christmas and holiday markets in and around Calgary to check out this season.

The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over two weekends this holiday season. It will feature over 190 booths in Spruce Meadow’s Equi-Plex, Gallery on the Green Congress Hall, Horizons Pavilion, Twin Peaks Pavilion, and Courtyard. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many, many photo ops, and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event.

When: November 26 to 28, December 3 to 5

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows

Admission: $12 for adults, $6 for children and seniors

Get ready to shop (local) till you drop and celebrate the return of Market Collective’s massive in-person event this December! The beloved market is known for offering a landing place for all things local, from talented artists and makers to innovative Calgary businesses and live music to food and beverage. This year’s winter market will run over two weekends in December to help you get all your holiday shopping in and support small makers at the same time.

When: December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19

Time: 4 to 9 pm on Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Where: BMO Centre Hall B + C (20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary)

Admission: $6 for the weekend

One of Calgary’s favourite night markets is back with several holiday shopping events and live music through November and December. Inglewood Night Market’s holiday edition will host all of the locally sourced and handmade vendors you know and love, selling a wide variety of goods, from one-of-a-kind crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and much more.

When: November 12, 19, and 26, and December 3

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: South Bank Building (880 9th Street SE, Calgary)

Admission: $5

Experience the magic of Christmases past at Heritage Park this December. Visit the historic village for the Once Upon A Christmas event, and check out their Christmas market while you’re there — there’s even a kids’ only store, in case you want to be surprised by a gift from your littles this year. The festivities also include horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, fresh baked goods, carolling and performances, and more.

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Admission: Included with admission to the Once Upon A Christmas event ($19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children)

Check out both indoor and outdoor vendors at the Millarville Christmas Market over two weekends in November, featuring food trucks, music, reindeer viewing, photos with Santa, and The Kids Only Shoppe, in addition to your favourite seasonal vendors and plenty of new artisans.

When: November 4 to 7 and 11 to 14

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Millarville Racetrack (306097 192 Street, Millarville)

Admission: $5.95

Get your Christmas lists ready because the Peak to Prairie Holiday Edition market is coming to Canada Olympic Park! Shop small businesses and local makers at this relaxed market, where you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. From clothing and accessories to cookware, and from art and home decor to toys, this NW Calgary event has it all.

When: November 13

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Admission: $8

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home? Etsy Calgary’s got you covered. Shop a broad selection of Etsy’s makers online from November 19 and 22, and then pick up your purchases in person the following weekend! The Click & Collect market makes holiday shopping super convenient, safe, and easy.

When: Shop online from November 19 to 22; pick up your purchase in person on November 27

Time: Pick up 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Order online; pick up at Golden Acre Home & Garden (620 Goddard Avenue NE, Calgary)

Admission: Free