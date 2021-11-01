6 unique local advent calendars to pick up in Calgary this holiday season

We’re counting down the days until we can start counting down the days.

Advent calendars are arguably one of the most fun parts of the holidays, because who doesn’t love waking up each morning and opening a little compartment containing a fun, Christmassy surprise?

From chocolate to liquor, toys to tiny keepsake treasures, there are an endless number of options for your Christmas countdown, so why not try something new this year and pick up a one-of-a-kind, locally crafted calendar with unique goodies?

You might also like: Counting down: An advent calendar for everyone on your list

5 awesome foodie advent calendars you can get in Canada

International Christmas Market set to run over two weekends in Calgary this season

Here are six places to get unique advent calendars in Calgary this holiday season.

The Italian Centre Shop’s Countdown to Christmas advent calendar contains 24 holiday treasures, specially curated by the store’s team. Each item is individually wrapped and numbered to enjoy from December 1 to 24, and the box contains a postcard with hints about each day’s product. Receive something you really love? Items are available in a full-size version in-store.

When: Beginning November 4 at 9 am, until they’re sold out (100 available at the Calgary shop)

Where: Italian Centre Shop; available in-store only (9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary)

Cost: $49.98

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheddar Dogs (@cheddardogs)

Want your doggo to take part in the holiday fun? Pick up an advent calendar from Cheddar Dogs, featuring 24 hand cut cookies (plus one secret treat for Christmas Day), along with a fun calendar with paw print stickers to keep track. The cookies are made with good-for-your-dog ingredients, and the box has an assortment of treat flavours, including beef, cheese and spinach, carob, maple syrup and cinnamon, turkey, sweet potato and cranberry, cheddar cheese, beets and honey, and bison and charcoal.

When: Preorder now; boxes available beginning November 10

Where: Pick-up available in New Brighton, at Sleep Rover, and from November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5 at the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

Cost: $35

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Beer Exchange (@albertabeerx)

If you’re searching for a boozy advent calendar, look no further than Alberta Beer Exchange. The local shop offers both an ABX Craft Beer Advent Crate and a Beyond Beer Advent Crate, so whether beer’s your thing or you prefer other spirits, they’ve got something for you.

The Beer Crate includes special releases in both bottles and cans for you to enjoy 24 days of the best craft beers that North America has to offer, with a mix of beers such as IPAs, sours, light ales and lagers, and imperial stouts and other dark brews. The Beyond Beer Crate features a curated selection of ciders, pre-mixed cocktails, spirits, liqueurs, meads, wine, and gluten-free beers, and there are even 375-millilitre bottles of spirits inside!

When: Order now; pick-up the Beer Crate between November 24 and 30 and the Beyond Beer Crate between November 26 and 30

Where: Alberta Beer Exchange (#130 – 1642 10th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $295 for the Beer Crate or $169.95 for the Beyond Beer Crate

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Without Co. (@withoutcoyyc)

Treat yourself to a plastic-free countdown to Christmas. Without Co. has packaged up some of their favourite kitchen, home, and self-care goods at a huge discount so you can open a new, environmentally friendly gift each day. Expect refillable routine deodorant, refillable shower gel and lotion, bath bombs, self-care goodies, dish tabs, and so much more.

When: Preorders beginning November 1

Where: Orders can be picked up (#103 – 2115 4th St SW, Calgary) or delivered locally the week of November 23; or shipped to anywhere in North America by November 15

Cost: $92 (plus applicable shipping fees)

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chocolate Lab (@the_chocolatelab)

Chocolate is one of the most classic choices for an advent calendar, but The Chocolate Lab is kicking it up a notch with their unique bonbons. The 2021 Advent Chocolate Calendars boast 25 mouth-watering flavours of hand-crafted chocolate treats, with a different surprise to enjoy each day as you count down the days to Christmas. Flavours include Cranberry Cardamom Orange, Eggnog, Guava Lime, Ginger Molasses, Coconut Custard, and more.

When: Presale on now; order fulfillment beginning November 12

Where: Available for delivery, shipping, and pick-up (#4 – 21 Highfield Circle SE, Calgary)

Cost: $58

Facebook | Instagram

Wine and Beyond’s Canella Prosecco Advent Calendar

If you’re looking to add a little extra sparkle to your holiday season, pick up the Canella Prosecco Advent Calendar from Wine and Beyond, and get ready to pop some bubbly all December long. The box is filled with 24 mini 200-millilitre bottles, and contains (spoiler alert) Prosecco DOC Extra Dry Canella, Prosecco Rosé DOC Brut LIDO, Prosecco DOCG Extra Dry Vintage Label, Prosecco DOCG Extra Dry Canella, Prosecco DOCG Brut Canella, and Pinot Rosé Brut Metodo Martinotti.

When: Available now

Where: Wine and Beyond’s Alberta locations (#120 – 55 Sage Hill Plaza NW, Calgary)

Cost: $179.95

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter