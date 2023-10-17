"Miss him so much": $6K raised for family of four-year-old drowning victim in Airdrie

A four-year-old boy who had been rushed to hospital in critical condition earlier this month after being found in an Airdrie pond sadly succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

John-Williams Abdu Fru was reported missing on October 5 and was eventually found by bystanders in the Kings Heights neighbourhood pond, where they provided emergency care until EMS arrived.

He was rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital and stayed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he “fought for his life,” according to a GoFundMe set up for his family members.

His family, including his mother, father, and three older sisters, is remembering him for his “vibrant” and playful spirit.

“He loved running around and singing. He was passionate about elephants and dinosaurs. His favourite colour was blue. He was the ‘little brother’ to his three sisters. His love for his mom was inseparable and his best friendship with [his] dad was inspiring. We will all miss him so much.”

The family has scheduled his funeral on October 21, what would have been his fifth birthday.

The aforementioned GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and to help support them through this difficult time. You can access the fundraiser and donate here.