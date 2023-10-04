Missing four-year-old found in critical condition in Airdrie

A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a pond in Airdrie Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, Airdrie RCMP received a complaint of a missing four-year-old in the Kings Heights neighbourhood at around 6:15 pm.

Shortly after, RCMP received a call of a child found in medical distress.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders had removed the child from a neighbourhood pond and administered medical care until EMS arrived.

The child was transported to a Calgary hospital by ambulance, where they remain in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Early media reports said the child was found deceased based on incorrect information provided by the Alberta RCMP. They regret the mistake and any anxiety it may have caused.