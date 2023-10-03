A Red Deer school board trustee who shared a highly controversial meme back in August has been asked to issue a public apology, but she is refusing to do so and will seek judicial review of the decision, according to her lawyer.

The meme, shared by Monique LaGrange, compared waving 2SLGBTQ+ flags to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.

On September 26, the school made a disciplinary decision that included stipulations for her to remain in her current position, including limiting her from speaking on behalf of the board, attending school board events, and sitting on committees.

She was also told to issue a public apology and attend sensitivity training. LaGrange has refused to accept these last two points, and her lawyer, James Kitchen, says they are “ideologically motivated” and a way to enforce a “woke world view.”

“She’s made it very clear from the beginning, both in the media and to the board, that she thinks she didn’t do anything wrong, she has nothing to apologize for, and because she is a woman of integrity, she is not going to give a false, disingenuous apology,” says Kitchen.

The Red Deer school board trustee believes the apology is a condition that cannot be met and which, by accepting, could lead to further disciplinary action down the road, according to Kitchen.

“It’s like telling somebody who’s 5 foot 6 that unless you become 6 foot tall in 90 days, we’re going to kick you off. It’s that level of absurd.”

LaGrange and her lawyer are now applying to the court to judicially review the decision.

“The goal from our perspective is to have it squashed and overturned,” says Kitchen.