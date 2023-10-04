Owner faces charges in dog attack against a pregnant woman in Calgary

The owner of a dog responsible for injuring a pregnant woman and killing her dog is facing a handful of charges from City of Calgary Bylaw.

There are four charges in total with a maximum penalty of $40,000. Those charges include Animal Causing Death to Another Animal, Animal Causing Human Injury, and two counts of Animal Running at Large.

The incident took place on September 17 and involved two dogs running loose but only one of the dogs has been identified as responsible for the fatal injuries to the woman’s dog. An application for the dog in question to be considered vicious is under review.

“We acknowledge the gravity of the situation and are committed to upholding public safety and responsible pet ownership,” said Damian Cole, deputy chief of community safety.

The City of Calgary says it takes matters of public safety and responsible pet ownership seriously and is reminding Calgarians to be aware of responsible pet ownership. For more information, click here.