Get ready to PAWTY: A giant cat festival is coming to Calgary this month

Cat lovers will not want to miss this purr-fect festival and market coming to Calgary this month!

The Calgary Cat Festival and Market is back for its second year at the Telus Convention Centre, and there are so many fun and unique feline-themed activities to look forward to.

Take part in the cat-themed knitting workshop or test your DIY skills in the Ultimate Meow Mansion competition.

If you’re up for the challenge, stop by the stage area between 2 pm and 4 pm and enter your name into the draw box for the chance to be one of the ten chosen competitors. Participants will be given a cardboard box and bag of supplies and tasked with building the ultimate cat mansion in under 60 seconds to be judged by hard-core cat fans. Winners will get a prize, and the $5 entry fee goes towards supporting animal rescues!

There will be some well-known local vendors at the festival, including the Regal Cat Cafe and Meow Foundation. Stop by their booths to meet some new furry friends.

There will be so many ways to support local rescues, either by buying directly from their booths or from a portion of your ticket sale to get into the festival. One dollar from every ticket sale goes toward supporting rescue organizations.

Calgary Cat Festival and Market

When: September 22 and 23, 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: Telus Convention Centre, 136 8th Avenue SE.

Price: General admission tickets are $10 and FREE for kids under 12. Tickets can be purchased here.