15 awesome things happening in Calgary this weekend: September 8 to 10

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Sep 7 2023, 8:08 pm
15 awesome things happening in Calgary this weekend: September 8 to 10
Calgary Chinatown/Facebook | @citizensofcapitolhill/Instagram

With September here, there are a bunch of new awesome fall themed activities to enjoy in Calgary this weekend!

Catch the tail end of some big summer events or dive right into Halloween at one of these 16 things happening across the city.

Halloweekends

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Halloween is returning to Calaway Park this weekend for a month of its annual “Halloweekend” activities. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take park in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Railway Days at Heritage Park

This train-themed event will give visitors the chance to see trains, ride trains, and learn everything there is to know about them! You’ll even get the chance to hop on an authentic steamtrain.

When: September 9 to 10, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: Tickets range between $19.95 and $29.95 and can be purchased here.

2023 Honens Festival Calgary

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HONENS (@honens)

What: A classical piano festival is coming back to Calgary this weekend and there are so many ways to take in the free performances.

You can expect a high-quality musical experience as Honens is recognized worldwide for its International Piano Competition, which takes place every three years. The competition is  “considered one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind.”

When: September 7 to 10
Where: There are performances planned at locations all over the city. Check out the schedule here.
Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cirque du Soleil (@cirquedusoleil)

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8
Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Chinatown Lantern Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Chinatown (@calgarychinatown)

What: Head over to Chinatown this weekend and enjoy a feast for all of the senses. There will be exquisite light and lantern displays along with local vendors and food trucks.

When: September 8 from 4 to 10 pm
Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 1st Street SW
Price: FREE

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this weekend by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Calgary Culture Days

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Culture Days (@culturedays)

What: Calgary Culture Days is back for September and there’s so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September
Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

What: It’s your last chance to check out the giant Barbie exhibit that has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation, and an overview of her fashion trends.

When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.

Rattle the Bones at Dino Park

What: This is a free culture and music extravaganza supported by both the City of Calgary and the Government of Alberta. There will be activities for all ages including a beer garden, food trucks, children’s activities, Indigenous storytelling, and live music.

When: September 9 and 15, 2 to 9 pm on Saturday and 6 to 9 pm on Friday
Where: Capitol Hill Community Association, 1531 21st Avenue NW
Price: FREE

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until September 25
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Lace Up To End Diabetes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Summach (@johnnyboydotca)

What: Join thousands of people across the country as they lace up to raise money for Diabetes Canada. For more information, click here.

When: All of September
Where: Across Canada
Price: FREE

Outdoor Movies in the Park

What: A popular attraction this month as part of Summer on 17th is the movies in the park! Get your superhero fix with movies like Captain America and the Avengers hitting the outdoor big screen.

When: There are four movies playing between September 8 and 10 at different times. Check out the schedule here.
Where: Tomkins Park, 17th Avenue and 8th Street SW
Price: FREE

Le Burger Week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)

What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. Details are still to be released for 2023.

When: September 1 to 14
Where: Check out which Calgary restaurants are participating on the festival website here.

Summer on 17th

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 17th Ave SW (@17thavesw)

What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Price: FREE

Glenbow at the Edison

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glenbow Museum (@glenbowmuseum)

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round
Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Deerfoot City

What: This vibrant pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.

When: June 24 to September 10
Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE
Price: FREE

