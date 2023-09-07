15 awesome things happening in Calgary this weekend: September 8 to 10

With September here, there are a bunch of new awesome fall themed activities to enjoy in Calgary this weekend!

Catch the tail end of some big summer events or dive right into Halloween at one of these 16 things happening across the city.

Halloweekends

What: Halloween is returning to Calaway Park this weekend for a month of its annual “Halloweekend” activities. Dress up in your Halloween costumes and take park in the parade that happens every Halloweekend day or just walk around “Hallotown” that takes over the south side of the park.

When: September 9 to October 9 on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Included in the price of park admission. Tickets are $39 online and can be purchased here.

Railway Days at Heritage Park

This train-themed event will give visitors the chance to see trains, ride trains, and learn everything there is to know about them! You’ll even get the chance to hop on an authentic steamtrain.

When: September 9 to 10, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: Tickets range between $19.95 and $29.95 and can be purchased here.

2023 Honens Festival Calgary

What: A classical piano festival is coming back to Calgary this weekend and there are so many ways to take in the free performances.

You can expect a high-quality musical experience as Honens is recognized worldwide for its International Piano Competition, which takes place every three years. The competition is “considered one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind.”

When: September 7 to 10

Where: There are performances planned at locations all over the city. Check out the schedule here.

Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Chinatown Lantern Festival

What: Head over to Chinatown this weekend and enjoy a feast for all of the senses. There will be exquisite light and lantern displays along with local vendors and food trucks.

When: September 8 from 4 to 10 pm

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre, 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this weekend by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.

When: Exhibitions are offered year-round

Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor

Deerfoot City

What: This vibrant pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.

When: June 24 to September 10

Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE

Price: FREE