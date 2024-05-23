Mind your manners: Calgarians are REALLY into this polite term

Canadians have an international reputation for being friendly and welcoming but it looks like some cities are more interested in politeness than others.

A study conducted by Preply has named Calgary among the top cities in Canada most interested in politeness based on Google search terms.

The company examined data from search trends for polite words and phrases across Canadian cities from 2023 to 2024. It found Calgarians were in the top 15 cities around the country that searched polite terms.

The city came in at number nine, just below Guelph, Ontario, and is the only Alberta city to make the list.

Burnaby, British Columbia, had the highest number of polite search terms per 100,000 residents, with just over 10,000 searches.

Our neighbours to the north were in the bottom 15 for polite searches, but they just barely made it to the top of that list, coming in at 3,885.

The study also collected data on the most popular search terms by volume in the past year and found that Canadians used the most popular search terms: cheers, please, cordial, thanks, sir, delightful, ma’am, pleasant, sociable, and friendly.

Calgary had a unique, most searched-for polite term: gracious.

The study also went beyond favourite polite terms to the most used terms of endearment.

The top search terms of endearment for Canadians are honey, angel, love, princess, and baby, and Calgary once again had a unique term among the rest: lovely.

Do you use any of these terms of endearment? Let us know your favourites in the comments!