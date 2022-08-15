Calgary Police were called to a southeast restaurant after a truck crashed into it “at a high rate of speed” Saturday night.

They say a 76-year-old man drove a GMC Sierra into Sammy’s Chophouse on 34th Avenue SE.

Four people in the Sammy’s were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash, one with serious injuries, and three others with minor injuries.

Last night in the hood, someone drove into Sammy’s Chophouse 😳 Thank God no one died. pic.twitter.com/0mDzMgbAS7 — Mr. Lahey’s Ex-Wifey🖤 (@1kanadiyya) August 14, 2022

Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed through the front of the Calgary restaurant.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and no charges have been laid at this time.

As for Sammy’s, they are going to be closed for a while as a result of the crash.

A similar situation happened at another Calgary establishment as a vehicle ricocheted into the patio at Bottlescrew Bill’s last month. Luckily, no one in that collision was injured.