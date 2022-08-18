RCMP in northern Alberta are on the hunt for something on the little more unique side, with an aircraft engine being snatched by thieves.

Grande Prairie RCMP says on August 15 at 8:05 am, Mounties received a report that an aircraft engine had been stolen from the area of Highway 43 and Range Road 53 in Grande Prairie County sometime between July 31, 2022, and August 14, 2022.

The aircraft engine is described as a Rotax 503 with a wooden propeller. The value of the engine exceeds $8,000.

If you have seen this engine or have any information in relation to this incident, please contact The Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.