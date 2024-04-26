One of the largest cash prizes in Calgary radio history is up for grabs

If you’ve been on the lookout for a way to make some extra cash quickly, this massive radio contest in Calgary could be your ticket to riches!
With over $65,000 currently up for grabs and continuing to climb, it’s one of the largest prizes in the city’s radio history.
If you have a good ear (or are really good at guessing), you’ll want to tune into AMP Radio (90.3 FM) throughout the day to see if you can identify the mystery sound.
- You might also like:
- Just for kicks: Sell or trade your old sneakers at this big event in Calgary soon
- A massive career fair with TONS of job opportunities is coming to Calgary next month
- Municipalities near Calgary are hiring and some offer $100K+ salaries
The station will be playing the sound at 8 am, 11 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm daily until it’s been guessed, all you have to do is text the keyword.
There have been a ton of random sounds played in previous years.
“Last fall, after hundreds of wrong guesses and even a few double guesses, Rema won $17,500 with AMP-FX when she guessed ‘putting batteries into a remote control,’ and Jiv won $24,500 when he guessed ‘unrolling a yoga mat,'” reads the press release.
This year, some of the incorrect guesses include shuffling a deck of cards, a deadbolt locking and unlocking, money coming out of an ATM machine, closing a filing cabinet drawer, and pulling out the handle on a piece of luggage.
There are no dumb guesses, so tune your radio and prep your thumbs to text in the winning answer!