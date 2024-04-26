One of the largest cash prizes in Calgary radio history is up for grabs

If you’ve been on the lookout for a way to make some extra cash quickly, this massive radio contest in Calgary could be your ticket to riches!

With over $65,000 currently up for grabs and continuing to climb, it’s one of the largest prizes in the city’s radio history.

If you have a good ear (or are really good at guessing), you’ll want to tune into AMP Radio (90.3 FM) throughout the day to see if you can identify the mystery sound.

The station will be playing the sound at 8 am, 11 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm daily until it’s been guessed, all you have to do is text the keyword.

There have been a ton of random sounds played in previous years.

“Last fall, after hundreds of wrong guesses and even a few double guesses, Rema won $17,500 with AMP-FX when she guessed ‘putting batteries into a remote control,’ and Jiv won $24,500 when he guessed ‘unrolling a yoga mat,'” reads the press release.

This year, some of the incorrect guesses include shuffling a deck of cards, a deadbolt locking and unlocking, money coming out of an ATM machine, closing a filing cabinet drawer, and pulling out the handle on a piece of luggage.

There are no dumb guesses, so tune your radio and prep your thumbs to text in the winning answer!