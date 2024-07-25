Calgary's air quality is worse than Delhi's right now

With the devastating wildfires blazing through areas of Alberta like Jasper right now, people across Calgary were probably not surprised to wake up to smoke blanketing the city this morning.

The worsening smoke continues to affect Calgary’s air quality, which is worse than that of some highly polluted areas worldwide.

According to IQAir’s map, the worst area of Calgary has a rating of 188, which is in the “unhealthy” category. The higher the number, the more unhealthy it is.

Just south of the city near De Winton, residents are experiencing levels as high as 228, which is in the “very unhealthy” category.

That number is higher than the index for the five cities with the worst air quality in 2022.

Currently, Delhi is seeing smoke ratings reach into the low 60s but nowhere near the high 80s and low 200s reported around Calgary today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an air quality advisory statement Thursday morning saying, “Wildfire smoke is causing or expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility.”

Officials recommend keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible and using a good-quality air purifier to absorb dangerous particles, among other ways to stay safe during poor air quality conditions.

If you’re on a budget, we have you covered with how to create a DIY purifier at home.