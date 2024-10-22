News

Calgary Parking responds after TikTok of "suspicious" sticker goes viral

selenewildflower/TikTok

A “suspicious” sticker covering the tap feature on a parking metre in Calgary turned out not to be so suspicious after the City parking authority responded to a viral TikTok.

Calgary Parking cleared the air after a video showed an identical sticker to the machine’s tap feature being peeled off, prompting many to wonder whether the machine had been tampered with by scammers.

The video, which was posted on Sunday and has since been seen nearly 350,000 times, was uploaded by a woman who goes by Selene Wildflower on TikTok.

“I’m just trying to pay for my parking in downtown Calgary, and look what I found,” she says as she flips the camera to show her peeling away the sticker.

Does anyone know what this is?”

@selenewildflowerFound a suspicious sticker on the parking meter in downtown Calgary. Does anyone know what this is?♬ original sound – Selene Wildflower

Hundreds of commenters chimed in, with some wondering whether scammers placed the sticker there to skim information, while others believed it might have been put to protect the tap screen.

The TikTok was so widely shared that it made its way to Calgary Parking, which had a straightforward explanation for the stickers.

“These stickers are screen protectors to protect the tap feature against scratches and vandalism, similar to a screen protector on a cell phone,” Calgary Parking wrote on X.

“We ask that you please leave these stickers as removing them improperly can also damage the component.”

