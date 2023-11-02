Three Calgarians wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to 2021 kidnapping

Police are searching for three Calgary men who are wanted on Canada-wide warrants in relation to a 2021 kidnapping and robbery.

The incident happened back in September 2021 when a woman was kidnapped and robbed after leaving her residence to meet a friend.

Police say three armed men entered the victim’s vehicle and confined her to the back seat before driving around the city for several hours while the men stole from her. They also stole her vehicle, with the woman suffering minor injuries during the robbery.

Police were able to identify the suspects and arrest two of them, who were eventually released on bail. The two men who were released failed to comply with their court-ordered release conditions, and police are now looking for all three suspects, who are also wanted for additional unrelated warrants.

Eyuel Tamrat, 22, is wanted for 34 criminal offences related to the September 2021 incident, including kidnapping, robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and multiple firearms offences. The other two men are wanted for 22 similar offences related to the incident.

Investigators believe the three men, all in their 20s, may be in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, or British Columbia.