"A devastating loss": A giraffe was found dead at the Calgary Zoo

It is a sad day at the Calgary Zoo as one of their giraffes was found dead early this morning.

The zoo announced on social media that “Emara” was found dead in the African Savannah just a day after her 12th birthday.

It is with truly heavy hearts that we share that our Masai giraffe, ‘Emara’, was found deceased early this morning. We know this loss will be felt by many, especially her careteam. Please keep them in your thoughts on this very difficult day. Read more: https://t.co/PhNc1FuuZ1 pic.twitter.com/3DfdJFrIGA — Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) May 19, 2023

Emara has been with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo since 2016. The zoo says she “has been a treasured member of our tower since then.”

According to a statement, the zoo called this “a devastating loss” and said this came out of nowhere.

“Losing any of the animals we love and care for is heartbreaking but it’s especially so when the passing is unexpected.”

The Calgary Zoo’s veterinary team won’t know her cause of death until a necropsy is completed.

The zoo says the Animal Care, Health & Welfare Team will be carefully monitoring “Nabo” and “Moshi” following the loss of their habitat mate.

Nabo captured the hearts of the cast of HBO’s The Last of Us when they were filming here.

The zoo says this is a tough time for everyone involved.

“The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo’s giraffe tower is adored by staff, volunteers, members, donors, visitors, and our online community from around the world. We know this loss will be felt by many, especially Emara’s dedicated caregivers. Please keep them in your thoughts on this very difficult day.”