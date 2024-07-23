"Call it The Fireplace": Calgarians weigh in on new event centre

The much-anticipated new event centre in Calgary, which will replace the Saddledome, has been revealed, and Calgarians are already sharing their thoughts.

Renderings of the new event centre, Scotia Place, were released this week, and there’s a lot to be excited about.

The 18,000-seat centre will be home to a world-class NHL arena, a community rink, an outdoor entertainment area, and an outdoor bar!

It didn’t take long for the photos to circulate on social media, and locals already had strong opinions, from dismay over the way tax dollars are spent to some who were surprised by how much they liked the new look.

Many people seem to agree that a different name might suit it better. Commenters on a Reddit thread shared creative suggestions for replacing the current name.

Some were also upset to see a big corporate name on top of a building that included a large sum of taxpayer dollars to fund it.

It also raised comparisons to Edmonton’s Ice District and some suggestions for making the Calgary event centre an even bigger success.

There were also some people in the comments who were surprised by how much they liked the new look!

