More Than Ice Cream restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at More Than Ice Cream Chinese & Western Cuisine located at 103 2nd Avenue in Strathmore that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“An extremely large amount of mouse droppings located throughout the facility,” reads the written order from the AHS.

This closure order from the AHS was dated October 20, with a verbal order given on October 18.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, including “bags of sugar, rice and onions were stored directly on the floor,” and the “soap dispenser was empty at the handwash sink located on the main prep line.”

“No written sanitation program schedule was available,” read the AHS order.

The order’s current status on the AHS website is inactive, meaning “the order is no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

More Than Ice Cream

Address: 103 2nd Avenue, Strathmore, Alberta

With files from Hogan Short