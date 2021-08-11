There's a country music festival happening just outside of Calgary this weekend

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

Dust off your cowboy boots and brush up on your two-steppin’ skills, because there’s a country music festival happening south of Calgary this weekend.

The Southern Alberta Music Festival takes place at Aspen Crossing on Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, and features over 13 local artists over the course of two days.

Aspen Crossing is a campground, event venue, and heritage railway attraction located an hour’s drive from Calgary, offering train excursions, escape rooms, dining, greenhouses, gardens, and more, and this weekend they’re hosting what’s bound to be an epic live music event.

Running from 7 to 11 pm on Friday and 9:30 am to 11 pm on Saturday, you’ll find a variety of food trucks at this festival, plus beer gardens with an afterparty featuring Blue Suede. There’s even a free pancake breakfast on Saturday morning.

The Calgary-area music festival aims to help raise awareness and funds for an amazing local cause, with the event benefitting STARS Air Ambulance. Tickets are priced at $80 for two-day general admission, or $40 for Friday and $60 for Saturday.

Headlining the event are Trevor Panczak, Jake Mathews, and Drew Gregory. The festival’s other performers include:

Renegade Station

Cole Malone

Fraid Knot

High Steppin Daddy

NiteLife Band

Kevin K Band

Glen Brown

Straight, Clean & Simple

History Wrangler & the Dusty Saddle Gang

Bill Thornhill

So shine up your biggest belt buckle and get ready to enjoy some local country tunes for a great cause this weekend.

When: August 13 and 14

Time: 7 to 11 pm on August 13 and 9:30 am to 11 pm on August 14

Where: Aspen Crossing (AB-Highway 24, Mossleigh, Alberta)

Tickets: $80 for two-day general admission, or $40 for Friday and $60 for Saturday