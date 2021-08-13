A Red Bull motocross event is happening in the Alberta Badlands this month

After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, Red Bull is bringing an exciting motocross competition back to Alberta this year.

Following a successful first edition of Red Bull Outliers in downtown Calgary in September 2019, the event is coming to one of the toughest terrains this year, in the badlands near Steveville, Alberta.

Red Bull Outliers is happening in Alberta on August 21 this year, bringing a Hard Enduro competition for both professional and amateur motocross athletes.

The mass-start, multi-discipline Hard Enduro competition takes place on a custom, closed-course obstacle track, inspired by Calgary’s own pro-rider Shane Cuthbertson.

“It’s been incredible to see how far this competition has come since the first edition of Red Bull Rocks and Logs in 2013,” said Shane Cuthbertson, Race Director, in a press release.

“We are now taking Red Bull Outliers hard enduro competition to one of the toughest locations, the Badlands,” he continued. “This is our chance to put Alberta and Canada on the map for international series like the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.”

According to the release, more than 200 athletes will test their skills on this challenging terrain, facing a 10-kilometre track that forces riders to adapt to the elements in the badlands. As each lap is completed, it will close and a new section of track will open, ensuring competitors are constantly taking the hardest route, the Outlier line.

There’s over $13,000 in prizes to be won, and the single-day event offers riders of all skill levels four categories to compete in: Amateur, Pro, Expert, and Veteran.

With respect to public safety due to COVID-19, there will be no spectators allowed onsite this year, but each competitor is allowed to bring four members of their cohort along to cheer them on.

Registration for the event is currently open, starting at $100 per athlete. If you think you’ve got what it takes to ride on this exciting track in the Alberta Badlands, you can sign up for one of the four categories in the Red Bull Outliers competition now.

When: August 21

Time: Qualifying rounds from 9:30 to 11:30 am, with the Main Event Race from 1 to 5 pm

Where: Steveville, Alberta

Cost: Registration is $100 + GST

