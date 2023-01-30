No "ND" in sight: A Calgary community sign takes another hit

A giant sign for a Calgary community is going to need even more work after losing another letter following a crash on Friday.

During Calgary’s slippery driving conditions, a vehicle slid off the road and hit the “N” in the Bridgeland sign.

Looks like it doesn’t ‘ND well for the BRIDGELAND sign. More importantly why isn’t this highly pedestrian area protected from high speed cars coming off Memorial Drive? This sign needs to become a permanent bollard before someone gets hurt @BRCAssociation @cityofcalgary #yyccc pic.twitter.com/9hZq3Dgehb — Ali McMillan (@mcmillan_ali) January 27, 2023

The “D” has already been missing for quite a while, to the point where it has been a running joke and even a Halloween costume.

And there is no hiding it as the sign is prominently featured on the route into downtown, meaning thousands of people notice it every single day.

The Calgary community isn’t hiding anything either, including the damaged sign on their monthly newsletter back in November.

For all the fun people are having, it is a bit concerning there have been multiple collisions that were bad enough to damage the sign in the area.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the sign isn’t too far from some important and busy buildings in the area.

What sound frighten everyone is beyond damaged sign is a daycare. Are we all just fine doing nothing until someone drives their vehicle into this daycare? When is enough enough?@gccarra @BRCAssociation #calgary pic.twitter.com/Z6m0fyGsel — Tim Schæfer 🇨🇦🚲⛷🏔🏒🇺🇦 (@TinyBeaches) January 27, 2023

There is no update or timeline as to when the sign could be fixed.