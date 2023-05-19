Calgary Wrestling legend Bret “Hitman” Hart is going to receive a long overdue honour later this month in Toronto.

Hart will receive his star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in a ceremony on May 26 in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

The ceremony is to unveil the stars for inductees from the 2020 and 2021 classes that didn’t receive the honour due to COVID.

The Hitman’s star will be one of 11 newly minted sidewalk stars unveiled in the walk’s permanent spots. Other stars for inductees such as Keanu Reeves, Senator Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire, and Bruce Cockburn will be revealed.

Last year, Hart was honoured by Canada’s Walk of Fame with a hometown celebration at the Victoria Pavillion, a building closely tied to Bret and his entire family.

It was in that building that Hart got his start in the wrestling industry in his father’s “Stampede Wrestling” promotion.

Nicknamed “The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be” Hart would go on to have one of the greatest runs in pro wrestling winning world championships in both major promotions of his time, the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) among numerous other accolades.

This is not the first honour for Hart who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and again in 2019 as part of the Hart Foundation. He also was named “Forever a Hitmen” by the WHL team that is named after him earlier this year.

Hart has been a staple around Calgary making appearances at a number of events and even opening up a bar last year. Hitman’s Bar can be found inside the Cowboys Casino.

The unveiling of the 11 new stars on Canada’s Walk of Fame will take place on May 26 at