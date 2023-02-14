Hitmen to give top honour to Bret Hart, reveal new custom jersey (PHOTOS)

The Calgary Hitmen are set to celebrate namesake Bret Hart with its highest honour.

Hart, the famous Calgarian and wrestling icon after whom the franchise is named, is getting the “Forever a Hitmen” treatment at the upcoming Bret “Hitman” Hart Game on Saturday, March 11 at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I can’t think of bigger honour than for my banner to be raised at the Dome,” Hart said, according to Postmedia. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that — in my own special way — the Saddledome was my home, too, where I had a lot of matches in my career.”

Hart, who is a five-time WWE and two-time WCW champion, joins forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Andrew Ladd, and builder Kelly Kisio as the only members of the Forever a Hitmen program, which celebrates the contributions of players and persons from the franchise.

The Hitman’s banner will be raised alongside the trio in the game against the Red Deer Rebels.

“We are very excited to add Bret Hart as a Forever a Hitmen joining the likes of Andrew Ladd, Ryan Getzlaf and Kelly Kisio,” Hitmen Business Manager Amy Bontorin said. “Bret is our namesake and has been an ambassador of our brand from day one. We look forward to honouring him and having his banner as a permanent fixture at the Saddledome.”

Hart’s induction will also feature a new custom jersey for the team, its third iteration, and will feature a “Forever A Hitmen” logo shoulder patch.

Proceeds from an auction for game-worn Bret Hart jerseys, as well as retail sales, will benefit Prostate Cancer Centre, as will $5 from each ticket sold to the game.

The icon defeated prostate cancer in 2017.

Today, the Calgary Hitmen announced Bret "Hitman" Hart as a 'Forever a Hitmen' and unveiled the third iteration of the Bret Hart Jersey. Details 📰 https://t.co/w5irlghFdg pic.twitter.com/TIg0wSpMwp — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) February 13, 2023

“He’s a proud Calgarian and continues to contribute back to our community which goes far beyond his in-ring accomplishments,” said Jeff Davidson, CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre. “Bret Hart has been a tireless advocate for the Prostate Cancer Centre here in Calgary.”

The honour caps a busy month for the Excellence of Execution.

Hart opened Hitman’s Bar, a restaurant inside Cowboys Casino, earlier this month — a process four years in the making. The multi-room eatery and lounge offers contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and a lively nightlife experience, while always remembering its Calgary roots.

The restaurant and bar will also host wrestling events, as well as play sports and special events.