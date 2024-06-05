A first look inside the new BMO Centre expansion and when you can visit

The BMO Centre expansion project has wrapped up and is almost ready to welcome guests, and the first photos of the inside are truly gorgeous.

The project, which was announced back in 2019 and took four years to complete, is Western Canada’s largest convention centre and now sprawls across more than one million square feet.

The expansion has been immense, featuring over 100,000 square feet of additional exhibition space, 38 fresh meeting rooms, two ballrooms totaling 70,000 square feet, and a majestic 70-foot-tall indoor fireplace at the heart of the distinctive central gathering area known as the Exchange.

There’s even more to see when you are outside the building, with a 100,000-square-foot outdoor public plaza featuring a 170-foot curved canopy, a 70-foot tall Spirt of Water public art sculpture, more than 50 species of plants, and a 20,000-square-foot great lawn and dedicated performance space on the grand staircase.

The expansion is wasting no time being put to use, with the site’s first major event, the Global Energy Show, already loading into the expansion’s exhibition halls in preparation for their June 11 event, and there are another 500 conventions and events booked.

“For four years, we have been promising that the expanded BMO Centre will offer Calgarians, southern Albertans and visitors to our city a greater way to gather. Today, it is with immeasurable pride that we open the doors to the BMO Centre at Stampede Park,” said Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede in a news release.

“The BMO Centre expansion was built for Calgary and southern Alberta, with the vision of creating a world-class facility both in terms of design and the ability to provide exceptional guest experiences through our signature western hospitality.”

You can check out the massive expanded BMO Centre for the first time on Saturday, June 8, during the Calgary Stampede’s ENMAX Community Round-Up, from 9 am to 1 pm.

What do you think of the inside of the BMO Centre expansion? Let us know in the comments below.