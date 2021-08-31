Beyond Van Gogh is extending its immersive exhibit in Calgary

Count your lucky stars! Beyond Van Gogh, a fully immersive exhibit celebrating the artist’s work, has been given an extended stay in Calgary.

The exhibit has proven to be wildly popular with Calgarians, with more than 100,000 tickets being sold so far.

Due to that demand, the exhibit will extend its stay until October 8 from its original closing date of September 18.

There will be a brief closing period, due to previously booked events at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park.

Beyond Van Gogh allows visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the artist's work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. The event features over 300 iconic works painted by Van Gogh, taking visitors into a three-dimensional world to explore art in a completely unique way. Projections swirl across the walls and, in some places, even the floors of the exhibition, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh's own words set to a symphonic score.

When: Now to October 8

Where: The BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: Tickets start at $33.99 for adults