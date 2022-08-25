Bliss & Co., a locally owned nut-free bakery, just opened its new location in Calgary.

This familiar spot has been a mainstay at the Crossroads Market, and now has its first location in the Brentwood community.

Specializing in cupcakes and other desserts, there are so many sweet offerings to choose from here.

Available in regular or mini-size, there are more than 15 different cupcake flavours here, and even more with monthly features. With kinds like chocolate bliss, strawberry lemonade, caramel bliss, and the black forest, choosing which one to try is the hardest part.

We recommend the s’more, made with chocolate graham cookie cake topped with caramel buttercream and toasted marshmallow.

In addition to cupcakes, this sweet shop also makes other desserts like brownies, croissants, cinnamon buns, banana bread, cheesecake fruit pies, cake in a jar, and so much more.

The team here even makes spectacular wedding cakes that are totally nut-free for everyone to enjoy. Other celebration cakes are available to grab as well, and are completely customizable for whatever flavour, style, and decoration you’d like to order.

Stop by, say hello, and grab a nut-free sweet treat from YYC’s newest bakery.

Bliss & Co.

Address: #120 30 Brentwood Common NW, Calgary

Instagram