Best waffles in Calgary you need to try at least once
If you’re searching for the best waffles in Calgary, look no further.
Here’s our short and sweet list of places in the city that specialize in waffles, or have some of the best waffle dishes in YYC.
Whether it’s adorable Liege waffles you can take on the go or savoury, sky-high Brussels waffles, here are 13 places to get the best waffles in Calgary.
Waffles and Chix
Waffles and Chix is one of Calgary’s first-ever establishments specializing in southern fried chicken and waffles.
The menu has all the waffle fixings you could ever dream of, from items like classic chicken and waffles, breakfast waffles, bacon and cheese waffles, fresh strawberries and whipped cream waffles, and so much more.
Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-612-6610
Phil’s Family Restaurant
Phil’s Family Restaurant has a variety of waffles to choose from on its menu.
Patrons will find items like the classic jumbo Belgian waffle, Phil’s own fruit compote Belgian waffle, chicken and waffle, and even mini waffles. It’s also currently offering pre-cooked frozen waffles for purchase to take home if you don’t feel like going out or just want to stock up on waffles at home.
Address: 907 Glenmore Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-6061
Address: 2312 16 Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-284-9696
Address: 3210 17 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-272-1007
Address: 1239 11 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-367-7041
Benny’s Breakfast Bar
Benny’s Breakfast Bar is a locally owned Albertan restaurant serving some of the best brunch items including waffles in Calgary.
This spot specializes in serving the classic chicken and waffles that have homemade breaded fried chicken on top of a vanilla-flavoured waffle. You could also just get the vanilla-flavoured waffle, or get it stuffed with bacon for an additional $2.
Address: 7007 11 Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-3443
Zcrew Cafe
ZCREW Cafe offers two different and delicious waffle dishes with one being on the savoury side and the other on the sweet side.
The first one is the savoury option, which is a Korean take on classic fried chicken and waffles. The sweeter option is called the ZCREW signature Belgian Liege waffles, which have toppings like cardamom custard, browned butter, vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, whipped cream, bruleed bananas, seasonal fruits, and edible flowers.
Address: 401 11 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-460-6668
Ladybug Bakery & Cafe
This little cute cafe shop in Aspen offers an extensive selection of sweet and savoury waffles.
Its savoury options include Japanese chicken and waffles, ultimate bacon and cheddar waffles, and lobster with smoked salmon waffles. On the sweet side, there are eight flavours to choose from, such as banana cream pie, mango lemon, and classic maple. What makes them even more unique is that they offer a bowl of ultimate chicken and waffle poutine.
Address: 2132-10 Aspen Stone Boulevard SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-249–5530
The Beltliner
The Beltliner is a modern restaurant in Calgary serving a wide selection of brunch items including waffles.
Serving a special take on the classic chicken and waffles, including buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, buttermilk waffle, maple chili, and chicken gravy, this is a special kind of savoury. You can also opt for the brown butter waffles topped with syrup, butter, strawberries, and whipped cream, or the Saskatoon compote and whipped cream.
Address: 243 12 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587–955-1555
Bubble Waffle Cafe Calgary
You’ve probably had a golden waffle that’s very crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. However, we bet you’ve never had a waffle that’s golden, crispy, and airy.
Over at Bubble Waffle Cafe, the team serves bubble waffles with a variety of flavours to choose from like original, chocolate, cheesecake, strawberry, sesame, green tea, or Oreo. If you’ve never gotten the chance to try bubble waffles, we highly recommend you stop by this joint and try some for yourself.
Address: #103 – 303 Centre Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-8787
The Bro’Kin Yolk
The Bro’Kin Yolk is a farm-to-table restaurant that will be sure to satisfy your waffle cravings.
It serves classic chicken and waffles made with a homemade Belgian waffle, spiced fried dark or white meat, and maple honey hot sauce, and white chicken gravy. This spot also has a baked apple pie waffle with chantilly cream, candied walnuts, pie crumbles, and salted caramel.
Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-685-3316
Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary
Phone: 587-317-5743
Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-5955
Monki Bistro
Monki Bistro has quite a few topping options for its waffles including bacon bene, chorizo bene, salmon bene, brisket bene, and spinach bene. However, if you’re not feeling like having something savoury, they also offer buttermilk waffles with fresh fruit, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and candied bacon.
You can also get their fondue option as well which comes with three different flavours of dipping sauces as well as fresh fruits and, of course, waffles.
Address: 1301 10 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-7131
Address: 1420 9 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone:403-453-7131
OEB
OEB Breakfast is one of Calgary’s most popular spots for breakfast known for serving a killer Belgian waffle that’s topped with Quebec maple syrup, salted butter, powdered sugar, and optional berries for extra.
Address: 825 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-278-3447
Address: #110 222 5 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-352-3447
Address: 2207 4 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-6323
Diner Deluxe
Diner Deluxe offers buttermilk waffles that are topped with whipped maple brown butter and Canadian maple syrup served with your choice of fruits or hash browns.
You can also choose to add strawberries and mascarpone mousse or blueberries and lemon curd for $3.
Address: 804 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Phone: 403-276-5499
Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary
Phone: 587-482-9979
Cafe & Mi
Cuddles and brunch sound like the perfect Sunday, and Cafe & Mi offers both of those things in one incredible place.
The freshly made dessert waffles are stunning to look at, and they taste even better. These loaded Belgian waffles can be topped with all kinds of fruit, ice cream, sauces, chocolates, and more.
Address: #1134 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-375-4611
QQ Mochi Croffle
All types of hybrid desserts have been a trend for years, and the QQ Mochi Croffle is a combination of three of our favourite treats into one.
Handcrafted and made in-house every day, these mochi croffles are an entirely original creation.
Mochi is a doughy treat made from sweet rice, giving it a uniquely chewy, smooth, and elastic texture. The consistency goes perfectly with the flaky dough of a croissant and the crispy outer edges of a waffle.
Flavours like Oreo, matcha, and original mochi will all be available in croffle form. It’s a no-mess, freshly baked handheld good that’s fun to order, taste, and take pictures of.
Address: 1224 Centre Street N, Calgary
With files from Jory Oclarino