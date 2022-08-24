Best waffles in Calgary you need to try at least once

If you’re searching for the best waffles in Calgary, look no further.

Here’s our short and sweet list of places in the city that specialize in waffles, or have some of the best waffle dishes in YYC.

Whether it’s adorable Liege waffles you can take on the go or savoury, sky-high Brussels waffles, here are 13 places to get the best waffles in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wafflesandchix (@wafflesandchix)

Waffles and Chix is one of Calgary’s first-ever establishments specializing in southern fried chicken and waffles.

The menu has all the waffle fixings you could ever dream of, from items like classic chicken and waffles, breakfast waffles, bacon and cheese waffles, fresh strawberries and whipped cream waffles, and so much more.

Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-612-6610

Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phil’s on 11th (@philson11th)

Phil’s Family Restaurant has a variety of waffles to choose from on its menu.

Patrons will find items like the classic jumbo Belgian waffle, Phil’s own fruit compote Belgian waffle, chicken and waffle, and even mini waffles. It’s also currently offering pre-cooked frozen waffles for purchase to take home if you don’t feel like going out or just want to stock up on waffles at home.

Address: 907 Glenmore Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-252-6061

Address: 2312 16 Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-284-9696

Address: 3210 17 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-272-1007

Address: 1239 11 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-367-7041

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennys Breakfast Bar (@bennysbreakfastbar)

Benny’s Breakfast Bar is a locally owned Albertan restaurant serving some of the best brunch items including waffles in Calgary.

This spot specializes in serving the classic chicken and waffles that have homemade breaded fried chicken on top of a vanilla-flavoured waffle. You could also just get the vanilla-flavoured waffle, or get it stuffed with bacon for an additional $2.

Address: 7007 11 Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-252-3443

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZCREW Cafe (@zcrewcafe)

ZCREW Cafe offers two different and delicious waffle dishes with one being on the savoury side and the other on the sweet side.

The first one is the savoury option, which is a Korean take on classic fried chicken and waffles. The sweeter option is called the ZCREW signature Belgian Liege waffles, which have toppings like cardamom custard, browned butter, vanilla ice cream, maple syrup, whipped cream, bruleed bananas, seasonal fruits, and edible flowers.

Address: 401 11 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-6668

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ladybug Bakery & Café (@ladybugandcafe)

This little cute cafe shop in Aspen offers an extensive selection of sweet and savoury waffles.

Its savoury options include Japanese chicken and waffles, ultimate bacon and cheddar waffles, and lobster with smoked salmon waffles. On the sweet side, there are eight flavours to choose from, such as banana cream pie, mango lemon, and classic maple. What makes them even more unique is that they offer a bowl of ultimate chicken and waffle poutine.

Address: 2132-10 Aspen Stone Boulevard SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-249–5530

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beltliner (@thebeltliner)

The Beltliner is a modern restaurant in Calgary serving a wide selection of brunch items including waffles.

Serving a special take on the classic chicken and waffles, including buttermilk marinated chicken thighs, buttermilk waffle, maple chili, and chicken gravy, this is a special kind of savoury. You can also opt for the brown butter waffles topped with syrup, butter, strawberries, and whipped cream, or the Saskatoon compote and whipped cream.

Address: 243 12 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587–955-1555

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bubblewafflecafeyyc (@bubblewaffleyyc)

You’ve probably had a golden waffle that’s very crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. However, we bet you’ve never had a waffle that’s golden, crispy, and airy.

Over at Bubble Waffle Cafe, the team serves bubble waffles with a variety of flavours to choose from like original, chocolate, cheesecake, strawberry, sesame, green tea, or Oreo. If you’ve never gotten the chance to try bubble waffles, we highly recommend you stop by this joint and try some for yourself.

Address: #103 – 303 Centre Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-8787

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bro’Kin Yolk (@brokinyolk)

The Bro’Kin Yolk is a farm-to-table restaurant that will be sure to satisfy your waffle cravings.

It serves classic chicken and waffles made with a homemade Belgian waffle, spiced fried dark or white meat, and maple honey hot sauce, and white chicken gravy. This spot also has a baked apple pie waffle with chantilly cream, candied walnuts, pie crumbles, and salted caramel.

Address: 5691 Signal Hill Centre SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-685-3316

Address: 12580 Symons Valley Road NW #130, Calgary

Phone: 587-317-5743

Address: 7 Mahogany Plaza SE #1410, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-5955

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Catherine•content creator (@mayacatherinecreative)

Monki Bistro has quite a few topping options for its waffles including bacon bene, chorizo bene, salmon bene, brisket bene, and spinach bene. However, if you’re not feeling like having something savoury, they also offer buttermilk waffles with fresh fruit, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and candied bacon.

You can also get their fondue option as well which comes with three different flavours of dipping sauces as well as fresh fruits and, of course, waffles.

Address: 1301 10 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-7131

Address: 1420 9 Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone:403-453-7131

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

OEB Breakfast is one of Calgary’s most popular spots for breakfast known for serving a killer Belgian waffle that’s topped with Quebec maple syrup, salted butter, powdered sugar, and optional berries for extra.

Address: 825 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-278-3447

Address: #110 222 5 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-3447

Address: 2207 4 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-6323

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner Deluxe ™ | Locally Owned (@dinerdeluxe)

Diner Deluxe offers buttermilk waffles that are topped with whipped maple brown butter and Canadian maple syrup served with your choice of fruits or hash browns.

You can also choose to add strawberries and mascarpone mousse or blueberries and lemon curd for $3.

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-276-5499

Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-482-9979

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe&Mi (@cafenmi)

Cuddles and brunch sound like the perfect Sunday, and Cafe & Mi offers both of those things in one incredible place.

The freshly made dessert waffles are stunning to look at, and they taste even better. These loaded Belgian waffles can be topped with all kinds of fruit, ice cream, sauces, chocolates, and more.

Address: #1134 – 12 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-375-4611

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice | YYZ Foodie (@alicesfoodieland)

All types of hybrid desserts have been a trend for years, and the QQ Mochi Croffle is a combination of three of our favourite treats into one.

Handcrafted and made in-house every day, these mochi croffles are an entirely original creation.

Mochi is a doughy treat made from sweet rice, giving it a uniquely chewy, smooth, and elastic texture. The consistency goes perfectly with the flaky dough of a croissant and the crispy outer edges of a waffle.

Flavours like Oreo, matcha, and original mochi will all be available in croffle form. It’s a no-mess, freshly baked handheld good that’s fun to order, taste, and take pictures of.

Address: 1224 Centre Street N, Calgary

With files from Jory Oclarino