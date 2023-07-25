FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Big T’s BBQ and Smokehouse opens newest Calgary location

Jul 25 2023, 8:28 pm
Big T’s BBQ and Smokehouse, one of the best spots for barbecue in YYC, just opened its newest Calgary location.

This spot just opened and will be a tasty addition to the community of Mahogany.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Mahogany location is officially open and ready to serve you the best BBQ in town!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

With three other locations in the city, Big T’s is a carnivore’s dream. The smokehouse serves up reliably delicious baby back ribs, grilled chicken combos, brisket burgers, and pulled pork sandwiches, along with BBQ nachos and smoked poutine topped with your choice of brisket or pulled pork.

There are more than 10 sides to choose from as well, from dusty rib ends to hush puppies to fried dill pickles. We suggest going for a dinner of BBQ classics, which are all served with cornbread and your choice of two regular sides.

Check out this spot soon!

“Gather your friends and family, and come savour the flavours of Big Ts BBQ at our newest location,” stated the Instagram post.

Big T’s BBQ and Smokehouse

Address: #1510 80 Mahogany Road SE, Calgary

Instagram

