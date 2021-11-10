9 events happening in Calgary for Remembrance Day

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary will look a little different once again this year because of the pandemic; however, there are still a number of ways to honour those who lost their lives protecting our country.

The day is held annually on November 11, and a moment of silence is observed at 11 am to remember those who fought for our freedom.

Remembrance Day marks the date that World War I ended, at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Many Remembrance Day events in Calgary will be held virtually this year, but there are a number of in-person events you can attend.

To honour the memory of those who have served and show appreciation for those who continue to serve our country, flags at all Government of Canada, Government of Alberta, and City of Calgary facilities will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sundown on Remembrance Day.

All veterans and accompanying family members will be able to ride Calgary Transit for free on Remembrance Day. Veterans wearing uniforms or bearing veteran identification cards are eligible, and the City of Calgary will be operating buses and CTrains on a Saturday level of service on November 11.

Additionally, the Calgary Tower will be lit up in red on November 11 in honour of the day.

Here are the virtual and in-person events you can take part in on Remembrance Day in Calgary.

Pay your respects at Calgary’s Field of Crosses from November 1 to 11, and tune in to a virtual service broadcast by Global Calgary at 10:30 am on the 11th. If you choose to visit the Field in person, it’s important to note that the area will be closed to the public from 7 am to 2 pm on Remembrance Day.

When: November 1 to 11

Time: Service at 10:30 am on November 11

Where: Virtual service; or view the crosses in-person from November 1 to 11 (closed to the public from 7 am to 2 pm on Remembrance Day) at Sunnyside Bank Park (200 Memorial Drive NW, Calgary)

Hosted by the 02-285 Centennial Calgary Legion Branch, this Remembrance Day service at the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community aims to ensure that Canadians never forget.

When: November 11

Time: 10:45 am

Where: Rocky Ridge Retirement Community (10715 Rocky Ridge Boulevard NW, Calgary)

Join the Military Museums for their Remembrance Day service, with an Act of Remembrance and moment of silence beginning at 11 am. After the ceremony, the public is welcome to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, and beginning at noon, the Museums will be open to visitors.

When: November 11

Time: VIPs and Guests of Honour arrive at 10 am, Act of Remembrance at 11 am, Laying of Wreaths at 11:05 am

Where: The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary)

Admission: Remembrance Day admission to the Museums will be by donation

The Canadian Pacific Headquarters Remembrance Day ceremony pays tribute to over 33,000 CP employees who served our country, and to all veterans who answered the call of duty. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:45 am on November 11, and will include a CP locomotive whistle sounding at 11:01 am to start a moment of silence.

When: November 11

Time: 10:45 am

Where: Virtual service; broadcast from the CP Head Office

The Hangar Flight Museum will be livestreaming their Remembrance Day service on CTV beginning at 10:30 am. The museum will be open to visitors from 1 to 5 pm on November 11.

When: November 11

Time: Service from 10:30 to 11:30 am, museum open from 1 to 5 pm

Where: Virtual service; Hangar Flight Museum (4629 McCall Way NE, Calgary)

Admission: Tickets are by donation on November 11, but must be purchased in advance

This year, the Kerby Centre’s annual Remembrance Day Presentation will be held on Zoom. The ceremony continues the centre’s long standing tradition of honouring military and fallen heroes by presenting a virtual tribute for members and the public to view. Free registration for the online event is available on Eventbrite.

When: November 11

Time: 10:30 to 11:30 am

Where: Online via Zoom

This tour by Calgary Parks focuses on the military history of the city and the people who fought in the First and Second World Wars. Join a volunteer tour guide on a walk through time to learn about the people, personalities, and events that shaped the vibrant city Calgary is today.

When: November 11

Time: 2 to 3:30 pm

Where: Meet at the Galloway House in the Union Cemetery (Spiller Road and Cemetery Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Keep your eyes on the sky on November 11, as the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will be conducting flypasts across Canada for Remembrance Day. The RCAF said in a Facebook post that all of its aircraft will pass at minimum altitudes over each community, although weather and flying conditions will affect each of the flights.

When: November 11

Time: Flypasts will be carried out by aircraft from Royal Canadian Air Force Wings throughout Canada at various times throughout the day

Where: Calgary, and skies across the country

Canada’s National Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held live at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, and broadcast across the country. The ceremony will begin with the national anthem and Last Post before a moment of silence is observed. Then, there will be a Lament, Rouse, Act of Remembrance, prayers, the placing of wreaths, and Benediction.

When: November 11

Time: Begins at approximately 8:45 am Mountain Standard Time

Where: Virtually; national Canadian news networks are expected to cover the ceremony live on TV, or you can watch the ceremony live on The Royal Canadian Legion’s Facebook page