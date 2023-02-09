8 of the best views to check out in and around Calgary

There is a stunning mix of city and nature views across Calgary, sometimes you can take it for granted. But some spots are truly breathtaking.

Grab your camera, pack the car, and head to these great spots in and around Calgary to get the most picturesque landscapes available.

Here are the eight best spots to check out in the city.

Let’s start with the obvious one first. On a clear day, you can see out to the mountains. If you prefer the views of Calgary at night, the city puts on a show with lights as far as the eye can see. There is a restaurant up there, too, to make it a full date night. Of course, if heights are an issue, this may not be for you.

Where: 101 9th Avenue SW

Get breathtaking shots of the city, all while wining and dining. Sitting in Prince’s Island Park, you get a great mix of city and nature views while having a great Calgary dining experience.

Where: River Cafe, 25 Prince’s Island

This river walk has paths around the park with great views of downtown and the water in the area. There are some fun food options there as well, so you can make a day out of it!

Where: 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

Scotsman’s Hill

This might be the most Instagramable spot in the city. with a full view of downtown with the dome in front, this view is stunning. If you want to work on your fitness and earn the view, there are stairs leading up to the view. Otherwise, driving works just fine.

Where: 1901 Salisbury Street SE

Drop by this park and soak up the sun’s rays while enjoying a natural landscape that has barely changed in over a century. During the summer, there is a beautiful fountain that will light up your social media. It is right between Mission and Downtown, giving you many options for food and other activities.

Where: 1221 2nd Street SW

The Peace Bridge

This bridge has a neat architectural structure, and the red is quite eye-catching — no wonder it’s one of the most photographed landmarks in all of Canada! The view of the city behind is quite beautiful, and the bridge serves as a great area to stroll through after a nice dinner.

Where: Eau Claire

Get active and hike or bike around Edworthy Park — we promise your hard work and sweat will pay off with a beautiful view.

Where: 5050 Spruce Drive SW

McHugh Bluff Stairs

Test your athletic skills by running or walking up these steps to reach this stunning view of Calgary — it’s picture-perfect.

Where: Crescent Road NW & Centre Street N

With files from Veronica Beltrann