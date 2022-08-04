SUP bro: 10 best places to standup paddleboard in Alberta

When the pandemic hit and outdoor activities became all we could do, standup paddleboarding took off in Alberta.

What better way to stay socially distanced than by standing on a paddleboard by yourself in the middle of a body of water?

While restrictions went away, the popularity of stand-up paddleboarding didn’t. The good thing for people in Alberta is there are a number of great spots to head out to.

Whether you are a beginner or a SUP veteran, here are 12 great spots to check out.

There are a number of spots that work to head into the water in Edmonton. If you are looking to make a day out of it, you can start at Devon and paddle your way towards the city. This spot has something for all levels of paddlers.

This beauty in Calgary’s south is a perfect spot for beginners. It can also be a scenic paddle with lots of wildlife in the area and a few good spots to set up on the grass for your downtime for the day.

Ghost Reservoir Dam

Sitting West of Cochrane, this is a great spot if you can’t make it all the way to the mountains for a paddleboarding day. Another spot with a couple of points of entry, but make sure you are prepared as there aren’t any rental spots in the area.

As if you need another reason to go to Lake Louise. Paddle the day away at one of the most picturesque places on earth. It is always busy, but there is plenty of scenery to go around.

Chestermere Lake

Just east of Calgary, this gem is a perfect spot for a full day of paddleboarding. The gorgeous lake community has a lot to offer and there are rental places all over if you forget anything.

Wedge Pond

A hidden gem in K-country, Wedge Pond is a perfect spot for beginners to learn the craft. It is growing in popularity but, depending on water levels, there are plenty of entry points and its views make it the perfect spot for a day in the mountains.

Lower Kananaskis Lake

This one might be for the more advanced paddlers out there as wind is sometimes an issue. But it is more sheltered than Upper Kananaskis Lake and has some great picnic spots if you want to make an outing out of it.

Johnson Lake

A great spot just outside of Banff. It is a popular spot but the views are worth dealing with the crowds. Arrive early, beat the rush, and get some great Instagram posts.

Barrier Lake

Another spot where the wind could be an issue. so this might be for the more advanced paddleboarders out there. If you are looking for some outdoor adventures along with your day on the water there is some good camping in the area.

Two Jack Lake

This is a great spot for anyone who is a beginner or new to paddleboarding. A nice, easy lake to work on, stunning views, and some great areas to set up for the day make this a must-try. But it is another one where parking might be an issue so make sure you get there early. It is well worth the early wake-up call.