Best vegetarian restaurants in Calgary
Need help finding the best vegetarian restaurants in Calgary?
These days most restaurants have awesome vegan options for folks looking to keep it plant-based when dining out.
Whether you’re after an epic vegan breakfast spread, juicy burger, suped-up pizza, or non-dairy ice cream, YYC has some pretty great options.
For all your plant-based cravings, these are the best vegetarian restaurants in Calgary to check out.
Hearts Choices
View this post on Instagram
Hearts Choices has one brick-and-mortar location after closing down the Thai Vegan Café. This spot offers a menu full of vegan eats such as curry, burgers, and poutines, to name a few. Hearts Choices’ Calgary Farmers’ Market location has a variety of sauces, soups, and meat alternatives too.
Address: 4127 6th Street NE, Calgary
saVeg Cafe
View this post on Instagram
This 100% vegan cafe is located in downtown Calgary’s Beltline district. The menu here offers a selection of breakfast eats like sandwiches, burritos, and Benedicts, along with lunch and dinner mains, wraps, burgers, smoothies, and more.
Address: 637 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
The Allium
View this post on Instagram
Mostly everything on The Allium’s season menu is vegan. Everything here is made with local, sustainable, and plant-based organic ingredients.
Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary
Copper Branch
View this post on Instagram
Known for its hearty, 100% vegan eats like burritos, bowls, and burgers, the Canadian franchisee-run company already operates locations in Alberta, Ontario, and Montreal, as well as one location in Florida.
Address: 201 16th Avenue NE Calgary
Kb & Co
View this post on Instagram
This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.
Address: 926 16th Avenue SW, Calgary
Dirt Belly
Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirt Belly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.
Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary
The Coup
View this post on Instagram
The Coup is a great spot for our vegetarian friends. The atmosphere is intimate, with hanging plants and lights and rustic, orange interior features.
Address: 924 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Mondays Plant Cafe
View this post on Instagram
This is a very small space but it’s all the more adorable for it. Whether you want charcuterie platters, custom desserts, family-style meals, or otherwise, this is a charming veggie spot that’s a great find for a date idea (or literally any other occasion).
Address: 208 4th Street NE, Calgary
With files from Hanna McLean