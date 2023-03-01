Need help finding the best vegetarian restaurants in Calgary?

These days most restaurants have awesome vegan options for folks looking to keep it plant-based when dining out.

Whether you’re after an epic vegan breakfast spread, juicy burger, suped-up pizza, or non-dairy ice cream, YYC has some pretty great options.

For all your plant-based cravings, these are the best vegetarian restaurants in Calgary to check out.

Hearts Choices has one brick-and-mortar location after closing down the Thai Vegan Café. This spot offers a menu full of vegan eats such as curry, burgers, and poutines, to name a few. Hearts Choices’ Calgary Farmers’ Market location has a variety of sauces, soups, and meat alternatives too.

Address: 4127 6th Street NE, Calgary

This 100% vegan cafe is located in downtown Calgary’s Beltline district. The menu here offers a selection of breakfast eats like sandwiches, burritos, and Benedicts, along with lunch and dinner mains, wraps, burgers, smoothies, and more.

Address: 637 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Mostly everything on The Allium’s season menu is vegan. Everything here is made with local, sustainable, and plant-based organic ingredients.

Address: 211a 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Known for its hearty, 100% vegan eats like burritos, bowls, and burgers, the Canadian franchisee-run company already operates locations in Alberta, Ontario, and Montreal, as well as one location in Florida.

Address: 201 16th Avenue NE Calgary

This fast-casual eatery is focused on clean conscious eats and offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options packed full of nutritious local ingredients.

Address: 926 16th Avenue SW, Calgary

Grain bowls, light fare, sips, and sweets are just a few of the healthy options you can find at one of Dirt Belly’s three Calgary locations. Always colourful and always fresh, this spot is a no-brainer if you’re searching for nutritious options in YYC.

Address: Brookfield Place, Plus 15 Level – Unit 214, 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Coup

The Coup is a great spot for our vegetarian friends. The atmosphere is intimate, with hanging plants and lights and rustic, orange interior features.

Address: 924 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Mondays Plant Cafe

This is a very small space but it’s all the more adorable for it. Whether you want charcuterie platters, custom desserts, family-style meals, or otherwise, this is a charming veggie spot that’s a great find for a date idea (or literally any other occasion).

Address: 208 4th Street NE, Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean