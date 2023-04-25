Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

The 4th Street Night Market is set to return this year.

The popular market is back for its third year along the river in Mission. This free market will give you three chances to enjoy live entertainment, great shopping, and some fantastic food options.

It returns for three dates this year: July 22, August 12, and September 16.

There are so many exciting food events coming to YYC, and this is one of the most popular.

From the same team that brings YYC the outstanding Inglewood Night Market, this is a free and all-ages event.

Calling itself Calgary’s hippest new night market, visitors can expect to find food trucks, local vendors selling all kinds of products, live entertainment, and more. There are often breweries on site, selling merchandise and offering core samples of beer to try.

This is one of the inner-city’s newest night markets, and it’ll be one you don’t want to miss.

Stay tuned for updates on participating vendor lists and a full lineup of live music that will play from 4 to 10 pm every single market.

4th Street Night Market

When: July 22, August 12, and September 16, 2023

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Price: FREE

