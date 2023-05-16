A popular YYC spot just won Canada’s Best Restaurant Bar!

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2023 was just unveiled and that means we know what the judges chose as the best restaurants in Calgary.

Calgary is increasingly becoming a destination for some of the best food and drinks in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Major Tom was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary on the list, landing at number 13. This is another feather in the cap of the super popular restaurant, which also won Best New Restaurant last year.

Not only did Major Tom win one of the best restaurants in Canada, but it also took home the top prize in another category: Canada’s Best Restaurant Bar.

Major Tom is a chic, impressive, and exclusive restaurant with a “’60s supper club” design and unobstructed city and mountain views from the 40th floor.

Since it opened its doors back in July of 2021, reservations to get in and try the award-winning global fare and craft cocktails that are served in a stylish space have been hard to come by.

Major Tom also won Canada’s Best Cocktail of the Year in 2022, so it’s no surprise it’s now been crowned Canada’s Best Restaurant Bar. The cocktail that did it for MT was the All the Way Up, a twist on the classic Manhattan drink. The classic version is traditionally made using rye or Canadian whisky, sweet vermouth, bitters, and a cherry garnish.

The entire cocktail menu at Major Tom is made up of classic and invented cocktails, and this top prize makes the All the Way Up a sure standout and must-order during any visit to the 40th floor.

If you’ve never been to Major Tom, do yourself a favour and make a reservation whenever you can. It’s the best reason to dress up that we can think of.

Sit at the bar and enjoy the view!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Major Tom

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

