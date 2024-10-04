With Alberta’s forecast predicting a warmer-than-usual October, it’s the perfect time to catch a stunning sunset in Calgary this fall.

There are plenty of parks around the city that make for the ideal social media-worthy picture spots. So, grab a blanket and your favourite woolly hat and find a spot at one of these places to watch the sun come down over the city.

Scotsman’s Hill

Scotsman’s Hill is the quintessential sunset spot in Calgary. With views of the cityscape and the Stampede Grounds, this hill is the ultimate IG-worthy spot for watching the sunset over our gorgeous city.

The Peace Bridge

The iconic Peace Bridge is already a great place for pictures with its intricate architecture. It also makes for a gorgeous sunset viewing point with the perfect combination of watching orange and pink skies over the city and river.

Prince’s Island Park

Prince’s Island Park is the perfect nook in the heart of Calgary to watch the setting sun. You’ll get gorgeous views of the sky and have a chance to see the colours bounce off the downtown buildings.

North Glenmore Park

Located at the south end of Crowchild Trail, this park offers 365° views of the city and stunning sunsets over the mountains and the Glenmore Reservoir.

Tom Campbell’s Hill Nature Park

If you want a sunset view as gorgeous as Scotsman’s Hill but without the crowds, pay a visit to Tom Campbell’s Hill Nature Park. With equally jaw-dropping views of downtown, this spot will make for a gorgeous and unique photo op.

Nose Hill Park

If you want to venture a little further away from the downtown area to catch a glimpse of the sunset, Nose Hill Park makes for a great sunset spot with beautiful views and some great picnic areas to turn your evening into the perfect date night.

Edworthy Park

Edworthy Park will give you some incredible views of the sun setting over both the river and downtown Calgary. You’ll get some great shots for the ‘gram while also enjoying a peaceful evening overlooking the city.

Where are some of your favourite sunset spots in the city? Let us know in the comments below.