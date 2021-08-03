You’re out on a first date with someone you really, really like, and it’s going well, so you start looking for a romantic place to take them in hopes of sharing a kiss.

Or maybe you’re just searching for a new location to take your partner to add a little spice and spontaneity to your relationship.

Whatever the reason, sometimes you just need a perfect spot to do a little smooching, and luckily YYC is full of unique and romantic places to take that special someone.

Here are 10 of the best places to kiss in Calgary.

This little island in the heart of Calgary makes for a stunning spot to kiss. Prince’s Island Park offers killer views of the downtown skyline, photogenic bridges and flora, grassy expanses to spread out a blanket, and tons of trees to hide behind if you’re not into full-blown PDA but still want to steal a smooch.

Address: 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW

Peter’s is practically a Calgary institution, and you’ve just got to take your date to try one of their burgers paired with a milkshake. The drive-in allows patrons to choose up to three of their many flavours for milkshakes, meaning that there are over 4,500 flavour combinations up for grabs. Diners can eat their meal at one of the drive-in’s picnic tables, or bring food back to their cars to enjoy in private. You might want to skip the onion rings if you’re planning on going in for a kiss after your meal though!

Address: 219 16th Avenue NE

Snuggle up as you peep cute animals, hold hands while you walk through the conservatory gardens, gaze at each other over animatronic dinosaurs, and then share a romantic peck on the lips during your cute Calgary Zoo date.

Address: 210 St. George’s Drive NE

What’s better than kissing someone you’re into? Kissing that person against a backdrop of iconic city views. Head to McHugh Bluff for an epic look at the downtown skyline (whether you want to get all sweaty climbing the stairs or keep it chill by parking at the top of the hill is up to you), walk through the park, and then, when the moment is right, close your eyes and lean in.

Address: Crescent Road NW and Centre Street N

Share an old-fashioned date with that special someone. Explore the historical village, ride the train, check out the new Prospect Ridge area, sail on the Glenmore Reservoir by paddlewheel boat, and then, when you’ve reached the top of the Heritage Park midway’s Ferris wheel, share a kiss or two.

Address: 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Pack a picnic or visit Phil and Sebastian and Sidewalk Citizen inside the Simmons building for coffees and pastries, and then head over the St. Patrick’s Island and the George C. King bridge. The bridge offers unique views of Calgary’s skyline, and the island park has plenty of places to explore, spread out and enjoy your picnic or snack, and fun features to add to your day. Afterward, head back to the bridge and gaze out over the Bow River before going in for a smooch.

Address: 234 Bow River Pathway

Fondue and champagne? It doesn’t get much more romantic than that! This cozy, intimate restaurant in Bridgeland is the perfect place to impress your date in hopes of earning a kiss (and enjoy an incredible meal and some bubbly while you’re at it.)

Address: 627 1st Avenue NE

Share a kiss at 191 metres above downtown Calgary. Take your date up to the top of the Calgary Tower and take in panoramic views of YYC and the surrounding area (including the mountains on a clear day!), test your nerves on the glass floor, learn something new about the city with a guided audio tour, and then maybe, just maybe, enjoy a little PDA.

Address: 101 9th Avenue SW

The historic Lougheed House and its surrounding green space allow you the chance to explore a piece of Calgary’s past while taking in the magnificent former home of Senator James Alexander Lougheed. The sandstone building, expansive lawn, colourful gardens, and Instagram-worthy staircases and landings make a great backdrop for that kiss you’ve been waiting for.

Address: 707 13th Avenue SW

Take your date to this speakeasy on 17th Ave. Your date is sure to be impressed when you know the password to get into this exclusive venue, and the two of you can take in the 1920s decor and costumes and enjoy a drink or two from Betty Lou’s creative cocktail menu before sharing a private moment in a quiet corner.

Address: 908 17th Avenue SW (The Devenish Building)