Here are 10 of the best places to cry in Calgary

It’s been a rough 15 months. With the stress of the pandemic added to all the woes of normal life, such as breakups, criticism from your boss, fights with the in-laws, or just a good old-fashioned bad day, there seem to be plenty of reasons to cry right now.

Sometimes you just need to let the tears fall, whether you’re in the privacy of your own home or not.

If you’re going to go through the embarrassment of crying in public, you might as well make sure you’re in a pretty spot, right?

Here are some of the most ideal places to have a good cry in Calgary.

If you’re searching for a spot to sob in downtown Calgary, look no further than the Peace Bridge. Whether you take cover in the trees of nearby Prince’s Island Park or let your tears fall for all to see in the park beside the bridge, this location is perfect for letting your worries be swept away by the river. Plus, anything with “peace” in its name is sure to make you feel at least slightly more calm, right?

Address: Spanning the width of the Bow River, to the east of 10th Street NW

Calgary’s largest and prettiest library offers up plenty of private spots for a quiet cry. Once you’ve let it all out, wander around and marvel at the architecture or pick up a book to distract yourself.

Address: 800 3rd Street SE

If you’re going to cry, you might as well enjoy a nice view at the same time, and the Calgary Tower offers just that. At 191 metres above street level, you can watch the world go by from afar or catch a glimpse of the Rockies as you sob.

Address: 101 9th Avenue SW

Fish Creek is one of the largest urban parks in North America, giving you tons of space to seek solace in nature while enjoying a soul-healing sob. Head to one of the provincial park’s many pathways to shed your tears, cry a river beside the river, or hug a tree for comfort.

Address: Fish Creek Provincial Park has 13 day-use areas across south Calgary

Blend in with stressed-out university students as you have a good cry on one of UCalgary’s benches, in an empty stairwell, or in the middle of a food court. Tears are common around here, especially in the midst of a busy finals season or after receiving a failing grade.

Address: 2500 University Drive NW

Arguably the emptiest mall in the Calgary area, New Horizon Mall seems like a quiet spot to enjoy a healing cry. As an added bonus, you can indulge in a little retail therapy to cheer yourself up while you’re there.

Address: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County

Scotsman’s Hill

Tears with a view, anyone? Scotsman’s Hill makes for a reflective location to feel all the feels while overlooking the city skyline and iconic Saddledome. Plus, people will probably think you’re crying because you just completed a super tough workout on the hill’s infamous stairs. There will likely be a few dogs at the park to comfort you too.

Address: Salisbury Street and Burns Avenue SE

Animals are known for cheering people up, so once you’ve dried your tears, find some happiness among the Calgary Zoo inhabitants. Pro tip: if you want to disguise your sobfest, cry inside the humid conservatory gardens, as other visitors will probably just think you’re sweating profusely.

Address: 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Have a good cry near the shore of the Elbow River at Sandy Beach. The water will sweep away your tears, and afterwards, you can hike up the hill to Village Ice Cream’s Brittania location and treat yourself to a cone – because nothing pairs more perfectly with sadness than ice cream!

Address: 4500 14A Street SW

One of Calgary Transit’s CTrain cars

Sob softly while riding on Calgary’s LRT line. Pick a non-rush hour time and hop on the CTrain, then sink into your seat, pop some headphones in, and take in the city views while wallowing in sadness. By the time you ride from one end of the CTrain line to the other, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll be feeling better.

Address: There are 36 LRT stations across the city