Best one-of-a-kind shops in Calgary to check out at least once
From the wacky to the wonderful, Calgary is home to a number of unique shops.
If you’re in need of some retail therapy, or just want something a little different than the typical mall experience, these stores won’t disappoint.
Boasting everything from bee products to herbs and spices from around the world, energy clearing tools to niche stationary, you’re sure to find something unexpected and awesome at these local Calgary shops.
Get ready for some retail therapy and fun finds at these one-of-a-kind spots.
The Beehive
You’ve probably spotted that cheerful yellow house in Kensington, but have you been inside? If not, you’re seriously missing out. The Beehive offers good-for-you items made by – you guessed it – bees! Offerings include 100% natural honey, beeswax based candles, bath and body products, and more.
Address: 311 10th Street NW
Phone: 403-270-2622
The Silk Road Spice Merchant
Budding chefs, mixologists, and barbecue masters alike flock to The Silk Road Spice Merchant in Inglewood for seasonings, spices, and herbs. The Silk Road even makes its own hand-blended spice mixtures and rubs to add some flair to your dishes. Even if you’re just browsing, shoppers are sure to be delighted with the sights and smells of this niche store.
Address: 1403 9th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-261-1955
Rite of Ritual
Ready to get rid of some negative energy? Head to Rite of Ritual on 17th Ave. The metaphysical supply store has everything you need for a cleansing routine, plus altar supplies, apothecary goods, candles, tarot and oracle decks, crystals, and much more.
Address: 211 17th Avenue SE
Phone: 1-888-567-4997
The Scottish Shoppe & A Little Bit of Ireland
Searching for your British fix? Look no further than Kensington’s The Scottish Shoppe. The store carries kilts, jewellery, grocery and confection goodies, music, games, clan emblems, and other items from Bonnie Scotland (plus Ireland, England, and Wales).
Address: 106A 10th Street NW
Phone: 403-264-6383
Smithbilt Hats
Calgary’s iconic white cowboy hat came from Smithbilt, but the hat maker crafts more than just western wear. Pick up Holly Allen and Knight dress hats, accessories, and, of course, straw and felt cowboy hats at this YYC institution. Smithbilt creates custom-made hats, so you can be sure to get the perfect fit.
Address: 1015 11th Street SE
Phone: 403-244-9131
Steeling Home
Whether you’re shopping for a gift for a friend or a present for yourself, Steeling Home on 17th Ave will likely have exactly what you’re looking for – even if you don’t know what that is yet. The store offers everything from apparel and accessories to garden and patio items to books and games. Jewelry, greeting cards, and bath and body products round out Steeling Home’s offerings, but you’ll have to pop in and see all of this gift shop’s treasures for yourself!
Address: 1010 17th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-245-0777
Lukes Drug Mart
Lukes Drug Mart has been around since 1951 and is Calgary’s oldest pharmacy. The local company now has two locations in the city (plus a cafe at Central Library), selling espresso-based beverages, records, soft-serve ice cream, and other fun items along with the traditional pharmacy offerings.
Address: 112 4th Street NE (Bridgeland)
Phone: 403-266-4142
Address: 3407 26th Avenue SW (Killarney)
Phone: 403-242-1566
Edelweiss Imports
While The Scottish Shoppe focuses solely on the UK, Edelweiss has treasures from all over Europe. From beverages and food items that are hard to find in Canada to beer steins, toys to beauty products, you’ll find all sorts of goodies from across the pond at Edelweiss Imports, plus a full-service restaurant with mouth-watering European eats.
Address: 1921 20th Avenue NW
Phone: 403-282-6600
Recess
A sister shop to the popular Plant, Recess boasts a broad supply of every kind of stationery you could possibly imagine. Pens, paper, office items, desk decorations, calendars, cards, chalkboards, and design tools are just a few of the many products for purchase at this Inglewood store.
Address: 1323 9th Avenue SE
Phone: 587-433-4226