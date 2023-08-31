Turn on the waterworks: 8 of the best places to cry in Calgary

With an ongoing national financial crisis and continued mass global warming events top of mind for many Calgarians, you might be tempted to visit one of the eight places in Calgary for a good cry.

From fluffy kittens to sad indie films, see which Calgary comfort might help get you out of a funk.

Regal Cat Cafe

If you have to cry, there’s nothing quite like a soft and fluffy cat to cheer you up in the process. Comfort yourself with some cuddles or discretely wipe your tears away with their soft fur. The Regal Cat Cafe has tons of cat-themed food and merchandise to help boost your spirits as well.

Address: 303 10th Street NW

Union Cemetery

A cemetery is the perfect place to have a cry because no one will ask any questions. The Union Cemetery is a great place to soak in your melancholy, and when you’re finished, stop at the next-door Reader Rock Garden for a blast of floral colour.

Address: Erlton Street & 32nd Avenue SW

Made by Marcus

Crying and ice cream go hand in hand. Instead of staying cooped up inside crying over a tub of grocery store ice cream, why not treat yourself to something extra special? Made by Marcus’ incredible sundae flavours are always changing, but a popular one right now is the Spicy Watermelon Margarita Sundae.

If you would prefer to let it all out in the comfort of your own home, however, they also have takeaway tubs. View all the flavours here.

Address: There are three locations across the city at 17th Avenue, Bridgeland, and West Hillhurst. For the exact locations of each, click here.

Plaza Theatre

A dark theatre is the perfect place to cry secretly but not alone. The Plaza Theatre is a great artsy spot in the city, so you can make yourself feel better by imagining yourself as a star in a sad indie film or just watch one instead. For a list of what’s playing, click here.

Address: 1133 Kensington Road NW

Indoor Pools

Okay, so a public pool is pretty, well… public, but all the water will make it easy to hide your tears! Do a couple of dives to make it look like you just got really wet, and if your eyes get a little red, blame it on the chlorine.

Address: There are multiple indoor pools across the city, including a number of YMCAs and City of Calgary locations.

Glow-in-the-Dark Bowling

Whether you like bowling or not, glow-in-the-dark makes it so much more fun. Choose a corner spot at Mountain View Bowl for even more privacy. If you still can’t hide your tears entirely, just pretend to be really bad at bowling.

Address: Mountain View Bowl, 3919 Richmond Road SW

Devonian Gardens

The Devonian Gardens are a popular spot for many Calgarians, but despite its popularity, there are many quiet spots around the gardens. Look for a table close to the greenery so you can hide your face a little.

Address: CORE Shopping Centre, 333 7th Avenue SW, 4th floor

Speeders Go-Karting

Go-karting might seem like a strange choice at first until you remember the giant helmets you have to wear on the course. Let out a few anonymous tears while you get your adrenaline pumping whipping around obstacles. Because there isn’t any obstacle you can’t tackle.

Address: 58 Aero Drive NE, Unit 109