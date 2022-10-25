When is the best time to get winter tires in Alberta?

With the recent dump of snow in Calgary and the cold weather in Edmonton, it’s time to ask when should we get our winter tires in Alberta.

Brendan Klassen, the supervisor of automotive services for the Alberta Motor Association (AMA), says that in order to figure out the best time, you have to look at the forecast.

“Anytime the temperature starts being consistently below 7°C is a good time to get your winter tires put on.”

He says the reason for that is very simple.

“Winter tires don’t like warm roads. So the softer tread of a winter tire wears out a lot quicker on the warm tarmac and the rubber compound was formulated to stay soft and pliable when temperatures go below seven degrees consistently. So that’s kind of a good rule of thumb.”

If you have driven in Alberta for any length of time, you know that can be pretty tricky.

For example: Calgary this week. The city was dumped on with snow last weekend, but by the time this weekend rolls around temperatures are expected to reach double digits. In Edmonton, the forecast is calling for double digits all week heading into the weekend. Klassen says it might be best to be patient.

“If you look at the temperature and it’s gonna snow today but the next, you know, seven- to 14-day forecast is showing double digits, you know, 15 degrees is probably not ready to put winter tires on yet. Because I mean, they could wear out quicker on the warmer roads.”

But with temperatures set to drop soon, he says there is a bit of wiggle room.

“Start looking at it now, even if the temperatures are above 7°C, driving on the warmer tarmac for a few days isn’t isn’t going to wear them too much.”

And if you are wondering if getting winter tires is even worth it, Klassen says they really, really are.

“If we start to see icy conditions where we’re seeing snow and ice, winter tires stop nearly 15 metres sooner on ice than all-season tires. So that’s about a car length. So that could mean the difference between a safe commute and a collision.”

Klassen also says the work isn’t done once you put winter tires on. There are still a few other things to check to make sure your vehicle is winter ready.

“Take your vehicle in for a mechanical inspection prior to winter to make sure that it’s in good condition. You don’t want to break down when we get into our harshest season. The other thing to remember is snow brushes are super important right now,” said Klassen.

“A lot of people take them out in the summer and then that first snowfall they don’t have it in and so they’re driving with no clear sightlines. So making sure that you have that snow brush in and always making sure that you have an emergency kit in your car with warm clothing to hand warmers, cell phone chargers, just to make sure if something does happen on the road that you’re prepared.”