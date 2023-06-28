Are you excited about the annual search for the best hot dogs at the Calgary Stampede?

It’s one of the Midway’s most sought-after foods, even though there are some absolutely WILD food options this year.

We’ve definitely made the hunt easier by rounding up a list so that you know exactly where to look and what to expect.

Here are eight of the best new hot dogs at the Calgary Stampede this year.

Cheesy Sweet Chili Heat “Diablo Dog”

Burgers & Wurst

This spicy option has pocket dawg vibes but with a huge 10+ inch jalapeño cheddar smokie infused and topped with Sweet Chili Heat Doritos and hot melted nacho cheese sauce.

The Pickleback Dog

Lil Hot Dog

A pickleback is usually a shot of whisky and pickle juice, so this hotdog is topped with smoked whisky sauce, dill pickles, and a spicy cheesy relish!

Neon Dog

Lil Pocket Dogs

Get your rave on!

This colourful hotdog is hand dipped in bright blue and bright red, which make for the perfect meal to capture on Instagram. Kids will love this one too.

Mac Daddy Dog

Street Dogs & Smashed Burgers

Inspired by the iconic McDonald’s burger, this is an all-beef dog topped with a special Mac-style sauce, pickles, lettuce, and onions on a soft crusty bun.

Bacon-Wrapped Pizza Dog

Super Footlong Hotdogs

This foot-long wiener is wrapped in premium bacon and topped with homemade pizza sauce, three different cheese blends, and pepperoni. It’s then popped into the oven to get perfectly melty.

Peanut Butter Pickle Dog

Big Coco’s

Pickles are so in right now.

This hot dog has a crispy batter AND the taste of dill pickle juice. There’s also peanut butter and homestyle jam drizzled on the top.

$100 Dog — Jalapeno Cheddar Gut Buster

Superbooth

$100?! Is it worth it?

This hot dog is a massive 12-inch naturally smoked Jalapeño Cheddar Dog made with aged Wagyu and elk meat (that’s also marinated in a 2010 Lokoya Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon for five days). It is served on a bed of thinly sliced Bundnerfleisch on freshly baked red pepper and sun-dried tomato ciabatta.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also topped with melted cheese, imported German sauerkraut, onions, and banana peppers.

The Gouda Gator Dog

Superbooth

This hot dog is “imported from Florida” and made with alligator trim and gouda cheese “imported from Germany.”

It’s naturally smoked and served on a fresh panini bun with Louisiana tartar sauce, sauerkraut, and onions.